This Publix-anchored shopping center just sold for $40M

A Publix-anchored shopping center in Seminole County has been sold by one of the nation’s powerhouses of retail real estate.

Seminole County records show DDRM Casselberry Commons LLC, a subsidiary of Beachwood, Ohio-based Site Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), sold Casselberry Commons for $40.3 million to a trio of entities registered to Hollywood-based JBL Asset Management.

The 248,683-square-foot shopping center at 1455 Semoran Blvd. sits on about 20 acres at the northwest corner of Semoran Boulevard/State Road 436 and Howell Branch Road.

Publix opens at Lake Washington Crossing Shopping Center in Melbourne.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

