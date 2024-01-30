Publix announce grand opening of new store in Panama City

PANAMA CITY — Publix has announced the grand opening of its new store at Panama City Centre, 4601 Lindsey Crossing.

According to a company press release, the 48,387-square-foot store includes departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy with a pharmacy drive-thru.

"There is also upstairs seating where customers can go to enjoy lunch or a snack while chatting with friends or family," said Hannah Herring, media relations manager.

"Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates," the release says. The grocer "currently operates 1,363 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky."

Comfortable seating area in the new Publix.

Management has spent weeks preparing for the new store to open.

"The produce department carries organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices from around the world," the release says. "The floral department stocks bouquets bursting with colors depicting the changing seasons. The full-service pharmacy will also include a large variety of body care products and a wide selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals and supplements."

