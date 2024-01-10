Are there Publix BOGOs on Leap Day 2024? Tips for shopping with pleasure this Leap Year

Publix lovers and couponers, mark your calendars.

This is a Leap Year. And in 2024, Leap Day falls on one of the best days of the week to go grocery shopping in Publix’s iconic BOGO sale section.

Here are some tips for shopping at Publix with actual pleasure in 2024, from when to score the best BOGO deals, to the benefits of having a Club Publix membership and the Publix app.

Will Publix have BOGO sales on Leap Day 2024?

Leap Day 2024 will be on Thursday, February 29. According to the store’s website, deals that are effective from Wednesday through the next Tuesday are posted at midnight on Wednesdays and deals that are effective from Thursday through the next Wednesday are posted at midnight every Thursday.

This makes Wednesday or Thursday the best day to shop BOGO deals at Publix, depending on what ad cycle your closest store is on.

What day of the week does Publix change their sales?

If you go to Publix's website and click on the "savings" drop-down menu, you'll see options to select "weekly ad" and "BOGO" deals, both pages will direct you to enter in your store's location to show you the deals available at your Publix.

If your Publix store is on the Wednesday through Tuesday deal cycle, you can shop the deals that were just posted that morning on Wednesdays – you might even score some leftover deals from the week before.

If your Publix is on the Thursday through Wednesday deal cycle, you can do the same on a Thursday.

According to Clark.com, a website that has practical tips for saving more money and spending less, most of Florida’s Publix locations post new BOGO sales on Thursdays.

Here are the general regions that use the Thursday through Wednesday schedule, according to Clark.com:

Southeast Florida

Central, Western and Southwest Florida

Orlando region, Osceola and Citrus counties

You can also shop the last day of each week’s BOGO sales and drop by the customer service desk on your way out to see if they’ll tell you what next week’s deals are the night before they go into effect.

Is Club Publix the same as the Publix app?

Club Publix and the Publix app are two different things, but they work together to help you save on groceries and streamline your shopping experience.

Club Publix is a free membership that helps you more efficiently utilize their deals in a number of ways, like giving you a sneak peak on their weekly BOGO deals a day early – which is a huge help if you’re trying to strategically plan grocery shopping around BOGOs.

You can use your Club Publix account to pay with the Publix app at checkout and track what you buy with e-receipts. The app also has a shopping list feature, so you can ditch the sticky note or notes app that you’ve probably been using for your grocery list.

Club Publix members also get a free treat on their birthday, perks in their digital wallet and get a list of products and recipes recommended to them based on their interests and purchases.

How can I find out what the Publix BOGOs are before I go to the store?

You can see what your local Publix has on sale before you go on the store website or the Publix app. If you have a Club Publix account, you can get the weekly ad delivered directly to your email.

When does Publix open? Do all Publix locations open at the same time?

Most Publix stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Publix stores close at 9 p.m. regularly, but not many. Publix Liquors stores open at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., depending on the location.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Leap Day 2024 falls on a great day for Publix deals. Here's why.