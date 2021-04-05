Publix was handed a vaccine distribution deal weeks after donating $100,000 to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' PAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Collman
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fiercely denied accusations of a pay-for-play deal with Publix, which donated $100,000 to his PAC in the weeks before he announced a deal to allow the grocery chain to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the state. 60 Minutes

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces questions over a vaccine deal with the Publix grocery chain.

  • CBS "60 Minutes" reported that weeks before the announcement, Publix donated $100,000 to DeSantis' PAC.

  • DeSantis told "60 Minutes" that any suggestion of a pay-for-play partnership was "a fake narrative."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces questions over his vaccine distribution partnership with the Publix grocery store chain, which donated a total of $100,000 to his political action committee in the weeks leading up to the deal's announcement, 60 Minutes revealed Sunday.

DeSantis refused an interview with 60 Minutes, but was confronted by a reporter about the timing of the Publix donations at a press conference last month, where the governor denied any wrongdoing.

"What you're saying is wrong ... That's a fake narrative," DeSantis said. "I met with the county mayor. I met with the administrator. I met with all the folks in Palm Beach County and I said, 'Here's some of the options. We can do more drive-thru sites. We can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix.' And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents.'"

DeSantis announced in January that Publix would distribute COVID-19 vaccines through their pharmacies. The chain receives almost 1 in 4 of all Florida's shots, according to local media.

A county commissioner, Melissa McKinlay, told 60 Minutes that the governor never met with her about the Publix partnership.

Publix responded to the criticism with a statement to 60 Minutes, calling the accusation that they paid for the chance to distribute the vaccines "absolutely false and offensive."

publix
A Publix Food & Pharmacy store where COVID-19 vaccinations were being administered is seen on January 29, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions made to Governor DeSantis and our willingness to join other pharmacies in support of the state's vaccine distribution efforts is absolutely false and offensive. We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement read.

Insider reached out to both DeSantis and Publix for additional comment, but did not immediately receive a response Monday morning.

The details about the Publix donations and vaccine deal were part of a larger story into allegations of preferential treatment to wealthy Florida communities during the pandemic.

One of the flaws with the Publix partnership is that it made it difficult for residents in some poorer communities in Palm Beach County to get the vaccine.

In the community of Belle Glade, for example, the nearest Publix is 25 miles away, and for residents that don't have a car, it takes two buses and a round trip of more than two hours.

Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democratic, told 60 Minutes that the vaccine rollout in the state "hasn't worked for people of color."

"Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense. They're not accountable to the public," Hardy said.

According to 60 Minutes, a federal complaint claims DeSantis discriminated when he picked where to hold pop-up vaccinations sites across the state.

60 Minutes detailed how DeSantis gave the community of Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County, one of the wealthiest enclaves in the state, 3,000 vaccines in February, after local developer Pat Neal donated $135,000 to the governor's PAC.

DeSantis said he "saw a need" in the community to get vaccine rates up, despite the area having some of the lowest infection rates in the state.

And when he was questioned about the decision, DeSantis threatened to take the vaccines away.

"I mean if Manatee County doesn't like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it," DeSantis said, according to 60 Minutes.

Read the full story at 60 Minutes»

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Publix Picked As Vaccine Provider After Giving $100,000 To Gov. DeSantis PAC: '60 Minutes'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted that any link between the vaccine contract and the supermarket chain's contribution is a "false narrative."

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Publix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Publix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • The Navajo Nation and Wisconsin show there's no 1 path to COVID-19 vaccination success

    The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November. Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good." Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found. Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019. Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it prepared Wisconsin for a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond to avoid a "catastrophic flood." (April 4)

  • Beloved Michigan Cop Took Vacation. COVID Made It His Last.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/MSP First DistrictTrooper Herman Brown of the Michigan State Police was sometimes actually thanked by people he arrested.“Most of the time,” his longtime fellow trooper, Sgt. Sharon McDonald, attests.That included people who were being their wildest or worst selves when Brown arrived on the scene.“You’re acting silly,” he would tell them. “Calm down.”He would then offer an affirmation.‘You’re still a good person,” he would say, his words matched by voice and demeanor.A QAnon-Curious Mom Helped Lead Michigan Back to COVID HellAfter almost 28 years as a “road dog” patrolling Monroe and Lenawee counties in a radio car, he still chose to see the best in his fellow humans.“He made people feel special,” McDonald said.“He understood we don’t generally meet people on their best day,” she told The Daily Beast. “And he never judged them on the five- or 10-minute interactions we have with people.” handout He also still loved his job. He would start every tour with a standard transmission to the dispatcher."This is Unit 1414. I'll be checking into service… and I'll be taking a mighty bite out of crime.”Along with the other standard equipment, Brown would have a mask in this time of COVID-19. He observed all the recommended precautions, McDonald said.In an October ruling on a lawsuit brought by the GOP-dominated Michigan legislature, the state Supreme Court voided Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mask mandate. A mask order by the state health department remains in place, but it is not enforceable in the way of the seat-belt law that can get you a ticket from a state trooper.Too many people were too careless in Michigan even as variants began to circulate. The proof of that: a surge of new COVID-19 since early March, the state now leading the country in cases per capita.Brown seemed to have picked a good time to depart for a two-week vacation with his girlfriend to Florida. But he was either already infected with COVID-19 or caught it down there, where Gov. Ron DeSantis enforces no rules whatsoever.Brown did not let on to his fellow troopers back at the Monroe Post No. 14 that he had fallen ill.“He was still texting, acting like he was still on vacation,” McDonald said. “He didn’t want us to worry,”Then in mid-March, the girlfriend called his fellow troopers to say that Brown was in a Florida hospital on a ventilator. His radio car was still parked where he left it when he went on vacation, and it seemed impossible he would not be fine. He could not receive visitors, but McDonald figured she would travel down to Florida and drop off a trooper teddy bear.“I knew I couldn’t see him,” she later said.Then, at 5:30 a.m. last Monday, McDonald got a call at home from Brown’s girlfriend.“As soon as I said hello, I could hear her crying, so I knew,” McDonald recalled.The news hit the other troopers just as it would any family that lost an irreplaceable loved one.“A lot of grown men crying,” McDonald later said. “I think more than just one woman.”She took solace in the thought that Brown had known how they all felt about him. “You couldn't help but love him,” she said.And this was not the way they imagined losing a fellow cop.“Being a police officer, you expect something job related,” she said. “You get hurt or killed on the job.”Here was a different kind of threat—one that hasn’t gone away, not even close, despite vaccines and a year of lockdowns and misery.“We’re used to watching suspects’ hands and never turning our back,” McDonald said. “This is something you cannot defend yourself from.”Despite all the precautions they had all taken, the best of them had fallen.“We know how careful we have been,” she said. “And he was just a reminder of this invisible enemy is out there. If it gets you, it gets you.”That was certain. Still, there were so many unknowns.“I don’t think we’ll ever find out,” McDonald said. “I don't think we’ll ever truly know where or how or why this happened.”In the unreality of the loss, McDonald remembered what made Brown so special.“There will never be another Trooper Brown,” she declared. “Whenever he arrived at the scene, you expected things to calm down and be handled properly. Nothing surprised him… Even when somebody was running around screaming and yelling.”New York’s ‘Mystery’ Surge in COVID Cases Is Freaking Experts Out She said that Brown often stayed in touch with young people he arrested.“Just to guide them in the right direction, help them make better decisions than they were,” she said. “He did that on his own time.’”But a kid did not need to be troubled to get Brown’s attention.A 6-year-old boy invited Brown—a former Marine—to visit his school on Veterans Day, and the trooper stayed through the morning, attending class and walking the halls with his thrilled host. He attended the assembly, where he stood on the bleachers with the kids during the Pledge of Allegiance. A photo shows him standing huge and in uniform, but with a smile that put the surrounding youngsters at obvious ease.“That was truly him,” McDonald said.He also was what McDonald termed “a big man who loved to bake.” His speciality was his grandmother’s chocolate pound cake.“We always asked for the recipe and he’d say, ‘You know what, I forgot it as soon as I made it,’” McDonald recalled. “We were hoping at his retirement he might [finally give it up].”He had passed the 25-year mark, so he could have retired at any time, but he kept at it. They now had to keep going without him, and McDonald was out on patrol the day after Brown’s death when a woman driving with a youngster lowered her window.“They said they knew Trooper Brown and sent their condolences,” she said.McDonald began to cry, which uniformed sergeants are not supposed to do at the wheel of their radio car.“I put on my sunglasses,” she told The Daily Beast.She and her fellow troopers will continue to patrol as the virus surges in Michigan, with 8,413 new cases reported on Saturday. Hospitalizations surpassed 2,700, more than twice the number when Brown left for vacation.McDonald figures they may never know whether Brown took the COVID-19 with him or caught it in Florida. What they do know is his radio car is still where he left it.“We’re waiting for him to come back,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Half of Republicans believe false accounts of deadly U.S. Capitol riot: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Since the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have pushed false and misleading accounts to downplay the event that left five dead and scores of others wounded. Three months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to overturn his November election loss, about half of Republicans believe the siege was largely a non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists "trying to make Trump look bad," a new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found. Six in 10 Republicans also believe the false claim put out by Trump that November's presidential election "was stolen" from him due to widespread voter fraud, and the same proportion of Republicans think he should run again in 2024, the March 30-31 poll showed.

  • Biden's big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade

    Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to sit on the sidelines for this next big lift by the White House, forcing Democrats to take full ownership of the massive package of spending and corporate tax hikes that Biden wants approved over the summer. The tension could mount this week as Biden shows no signs adjusting to satisfy Republican leaders, instead appealing directly to their constituents for support.

  • 12 states allowing all adults to get vaccines starting today; Gov. DeSantis denies accusations of vaccine favoritism: Live COVID-19 updates

    Some states are reporting rising cases as shots are ramping up throughout the US. Latest COVID news.

  • Biden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

    Cecilia Rouse, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, appeared to dismiss the idea that President Biden is urging private companies to use their economic power to take political positions, namely in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. In an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that a day after Biden, who strongly opposes the Georgia law, said he would like to see the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game move out of Atlanta, the league did just that. Rouse, though, said companies that have spoken out against the state law "have a right to vote with their feet and express their dissatisfaction." Council of Economic Adviser Chair @CeciliaERouse says it's a "little early to judge what the economic impact will be" of top corporations condemning Georgia's new voting rights laws, but says "they have a right to...express their dissatisfaction with the laws." pic.twitter.com/j9WAdQXmu8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021 In terms of the fallout from MLB's decision, Rouse acknowledged there "will undoubtedly be a cost" borne in part by workers in Atlanta, but noted the league will move the game to another city, benefiting a different group of workers. "That is exactly the message [MLB] was trying to send," Rouse said. As the @MLB bails on Georgia as host for the All Star Game in response to the state's new voting laws, what cost will it have on workers? "There is undoubtedly going to be a cost...that is exactly the message that MLB was trying to send," says Biden economist @CeciliaERouse pic.twitter.com/TBndoDO9ov — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • '60 Minutes' segment on Florida's COVID vaccine rollout spotlights claims of Gov. Ron DeSantis favoring wealthy

    "That's a fake narrative," DeSantis said in a heated exchange over allegations he favored a single grocery chain that donated to his campaign.

  • Schumer: Senate Will Move Forward with Marijuana Legalization with or without Biden

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will “move forward” with legalizing marijuana with or without the support of President Biden, according to a new report. In an interview with Politico this week, Schumer, who first introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in April 2018, indicated that though he will aim to get Biden on board with loosening federal restrictions that “at some point, we’re going to move forward, period.” As majority leader, Schumer has set his sights on legalizing cannabis, joining Senators Cory Booker (D., N.J) and Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) in drafting new federal marijuana reform legislation. However, Biden is one of the few remaining Democrats who have not endorsed legalization. “We will move forward,” Biden said when asked what the Senate will do if Biden does not change his mind. “He said he’s studying the issue, so [I] obviously want to give him a little time to study it. I want to make my arguments to him, as many other advocates will. But at some point we’re going to move forward, period.” Asked what role Biden plays in the legislation and if he is concerned the president could veto the bill if it passed, Schumer said he respects that Biden has said he wants to “see more information on the issue.” “I certainly will have an ongoing conversation with him, and tell him how my views evolved. And hope that his will too,” Schumer said. The New York Democrat told Politico his own views on the topic changed years ago after speaking to residents in Denver who noted marijuana legalization “benefited the state” and didn’t hurt the state. “There were tax revenues, but people had freedom to do what they wanted to do, as long as they weren’t hurting other people. That’s part of what America is about. And they were exultant in it,” he said. He added that legalization on the state level in places such as Oregon and Colorado produced evidence that the “parade of horribles” that lawmakers feared would happen — mainly increases in crime and drug use — “never came about.” “The legalization of states worked out remarkably well,“ he said. “They were a great success.” “I think the American people started speaking with a clear message — more than two to one — that they want the law changed. When a state like South Dakota votes by referendum to legalize, you know something is out there,” he added. Schumer’s comments come as his home state of New York on Wednesday became the fifteenth U.S. state to legalize cannabis usage, bringing the percentage of Americans who now live in states that have championed full legalization to more than 40 percent.

  • Leaving downtown Miami? A deadly crash has closed all lanes on northbound I-95

    A driver was killed early Monday when an SUV collided with a truck and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Miami, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 loss to Blue Jays, including Domingo German's shaky start

    The Yankees got a great relief outing from Michael King after Domingo German's shaky start, but the offense was quiet in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

  • Joakim Nordstrom with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Joakim Nordstrom (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/04/2021

  • Italian mafioso caught after returning home for Easter lunch

    The irresistible call of a lavish Easter feast in Sicily landed a prominent mobster behind bars Sunday after authorities arrested him as he was returning to the Mediterranean island from Brazil to celebrate with family. Considered by authorities to be the newly appointed “capo” of the Pagliarelli mafia district in southeast Palermo, Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, had been living for months in Brazil, from where authorities say he was delegating mob affairs to loyal subordinates. Easter in Sicily is one of the most important Catholic celebrations, with spectacular processions and sumptuous meals. After being away from home for nearly a year, Calvaruso had planned a brief stay to feast with family, authorities said, departing from Natal and stopping over briefly in Paris before landing at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo. He was arrested quietly Easter Sunday by Carabinieri police while waiting for his luggage at the baggage carousel. Anti-mafia prosecutors are charging him and four other loyalists who were also arrested, including his right-hand man in Palermo, Giovanni Caruso, 50, with mafia association, extortion, assault, kidnapping and fraud-related charges. The Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, divides Palermo into eight local districts, including Pagliarelli, home to the city’s maximum security prison. Prosecutors maintain Calvaruso was appointed head of the Pagliarelli district after the oldest boss of the Sicilian mafia, Settimo Mineo, 82, was sent to prison in December 2018. Considered a promising young boss for his ability to manage international affairs, authorities claim Calvaruso held close ties to investors in Singapore ready to finance construction in Sicily’s tourism and hotel sector. He was also tasked with maintaining diplomatic ties to other mafia district leaders to negotiate business and resolve disputes. But it was the tricky job of ensuring public order in his own district that eventually ensnared him. Prosecutors say Calvaruso ordered a violent assault on a gang of thieves who carried out several “unauthorised” thefts in his neighborhood. In one case, they say a local retailer hit by thieves twice in one week turned over video of the robbery to the local boss, who identified the rogue thieves and brought them to a garage where they were allegedly brutally beaten in Calvaruso’s presence.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.