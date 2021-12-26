Publix heiress' Jan. 6 role un-American

Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of Publix Super Markets founder George Jenkins, reportedly gave money to groups organizing the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that became a riot on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

If the owners of Publix are Trump supporters, that's their prerogative, understanding Trump's huge tax cut was a boon to their bottom line. That it caused the deficit to balloon is incidental but what Julie Fancelli did as the daughter of Publix founder is totally un-American. She wired $650,000 to three groups to organize the Trump insurrection-instigated rally. Good people of Florida, you have a choice of where to shop, even though Publix saturates the market. There are alternatives.

Saul P Heller, Jupiter

Narcissism Trump's biggest problem

The human emotion that best correlates with and defines Donald Trump is rage. Bob Woodward wrote a book about it. Ironic that a character who makes such extraordinary claims about his clairvoyance, insight, wisdom, and exhaustive understanding bears such enormous resentment. About what, you may ask? Trump laments, seethes, broods and bristles about the possibility that someone in this universe might fail to recognize his splendor. Any diminishment in his divinity is a conspiracy. Any opposition to his magnificence is fake news.

Yet, the anger persists. He can’t escape the realization that he was twice impeached, that he failed at re-election, that his approval ratings are dismal, that his perception of the greatness of Donald Trump is jeopardized by the intelligentsia, who in great numbers find him to be an anomaly. He was born angry and vindictive. The psychiatric Bible, the DSM, would classify him as a narcissistic personality disorder devoid of empathy and compassion. We could pray for his recovery but for narcissists, cure is rare. More important is to realize: hateful behavior is not a path taken by the ethical and humble.

Mendy Gottesdiener, Boynton Beach

Is Florida becoming a police state?

The residents of Florida along with the federal government pay for a National Guard, the state highway patrol, county sheriffs departments and local police departments. All of these organizations operate under state and federal laws that specify what they can and cannot do, as far as law enforcement and civil rights are concerned. Now the governor wants us to pay for his own, all volunteer Florida State Guard, or whatever he chooses to call it, to the tune of $3.5 million, justified by a World War II provision allowing for such an organization. This measure should raise some very important questions in a free Florida as the governor refers to us. Why is this necessary? All of the law enforcement groups mentioned above are sworn to uphold specific laws and regulations. What or whose regulations would the governor’s army adhere to in dealing with the public?

David Clendining, Loxahatchee

