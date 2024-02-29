Publix hits Miami streets with a cafecito truck. Where to get a free cup, guava bites

The latest Publix promotion hits us where we live.

“There’s nowhere else that cherishes cafecito quite like Miami. That’s why we’re celebrating the 305 with the drink that connects us all,” Publix spokeswoman Lindsey Willis said in an email to the Miami Herald.

Starting Friday, the Lakeland-based grocer hits the road with a roving Publix cafecito truck that will roll out freebies for five days at 10 locations in Miami-Dade.

Last June and July, Publix did a similar promotion with a roving truck scooping out free ice cream. That event was statewide and the South Florida stops included Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

What can you get at the Publix cafecito truck?

This is what the Publix Cafecito truck will look like when it roams Miami neighborhoods from Friday, March 1, to Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The grocery chain will hand out free cafecito and guava bites from the truck.

Publix will hand out a free cafecito and guava bites from the truck from March 1 to March 5.

“The cafecito truck is a newer way we are able to surprise and delight customers in the community,” Willis said of the new Miami-area tastings. “Visitors will also have an opportunity to sample our guava bites with their cafecito.”

Where will the truck stop?

Publix guava bites and cafecito.

Here is where you can get a free cafecito and guava bites from the Publix promotion:

▪ Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. on the northeast side of the mall, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 1.

▪ The Underline at Brickell Metro Station, 1001 SW First Ave., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

▪ Doral Legacy Park, 11400 NW 82nd St., 9 a.m.to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

▪ The Wynwood Marketplace’s 305 Day Block Party at 2250 NW Second Ave., 3:05 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. Saturday.

▪ 305 Half Marathon & 5K event at 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

▪ Lincoln Road Mall, 904 Lincoln Rd. in Miami Beach, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, March 4.

▪ Dadeland Mall, 7535 North Kendall Dr. in the parking area near the dining pavilion food court, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

▪ Domino Park, 1444 SW Eighth St., Miami, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5.

▪ Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus at 300 NE Second Ave., near the Bull statue, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tasting at the stores

Toasting with a Publix cafecito.

Publix wraps this cafecito and guava bites promotion with a tasting event of the items at 32 of its stores spread through Miami-Dade County from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. Stops will include stories in Aventura, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral and Hialeah.

The listing of stores is available online at www.publix.com/pages/305-cafecito/participating-stores.

