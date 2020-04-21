Publix to hold virtual job fair as demand increases in stores, and workers test positive

Publix is partnering with Miami Dade College’s Hialeah Campus to hold a virtual career fair to fill open positions at its grocery stores. As novel coronavirus spreads across the state, Publix has seen at least 10 stores in South Florida with positive cases among its employees.

The virtual job fair will be held on Blackboard Collaborate at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Attendees will connect with a Publix representative and apply for open positions. The event is free and open to the public, although it’s geared toward students as Blackboard is a platform used by schools and students.

“In addition to career advancement opportunities, Publix offers an array of benefits to help full- and part-time associates obtain healthcare, further their education, save for retirement and enjoy discounts on numerous products and services,” MDC said in a release.

In mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in Florida, Publix had announced it would be hiring thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in stores and distribution centers. Supermarkets have seen their sales grow substantially, as sit-down restaurants have been closed over the past month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the outbreak has raged in South Florida, Publix stores have been affected. Over the past month, at least 10 stores across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties have had workers test positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Publix confirmed to the Miami Herald that a worker in a Homestead store, 23300 SW 112th Ave., had tested positive.

Since March, Publix’s position on personal protective equipment for workers has changed. Store workers first told the Herald that management discouraged or forbade wearing gloves or masks.

In early April, Publix began letting employees bring in their own masks/facial covering to wear. The store began providing a single reusable mask to workers and provided them with instructions on how to clean it, a worker and Publix told the Herald.

On Monday, Publix announced all of its employees will be required to wear facial coverings, except those in the deli, meat and seafood departments.



