Publix ice cream flavors for spring 2024: Salted caramel, pistachio make the cut (again!)

Publix is well-known for its Pub Subs, sushi and ... limited-time ice cream flavors?

The grocery store giant welcomes the return of seven popular ice cream flavor as well as a brand new concoction — Vanilla Shortbread Cookie — just in time for spring. Shoppers can now find eight limited-time flavors at Publix stores.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain employs more than 250,000 people with more than 1,300 stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Florida is home to more than 860 stores as of February 2024.

What are Publix limited ice cream flavors for February 2024?

Publix unveiled eight limited edition ice cream flavors in February 2024.

Just before Valentine's Day, Publix announced eight new limited-time flavors for 2024. Though Publix shoppers may be familiar with a salted caramel or pistachio-flavored ice cream, these new salted caramel and pistachio flavors are a little different from previous concoctions.

Bananas Foster: Banana flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl.

Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake: Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout.

Irish Crème Salted Caramel: Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles.

New Orleans Caramel Praline: Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.

Nuts About Pistachio: Pistachio ice cream loaded with pieces of real pistachios.

Peanut Butter Pie: Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.

Strawberry Shortcake: Butter crème-flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry-flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake.

Vanilla Shortbread Cookie: Vanilla ice cream with ground vanilla beans, vanilla anglaise custard swirls and shortbread squares throughout.

What were Publix ice cream flavors for summer 2023?

Publix announced in May 2023 eight new limited-time ice cream flavors for the summer season.

Buckeyes and Fudge: Peanut butter ice cream with chocolatey-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge

Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti: Rich chocolate hazelnut-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes

Lemon Berry Bliss: Lemon crème-flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls

Marry Me Strawberry: Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry-flavored sauce and pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark

Mocha Mud Pie: Rich mocha-flavored ice cream with a hot fudge swirl and pieces of cookies and cream

Nuts About Pistachio: Pistachio ice cream with pieces of pistachios

Piña Colada: Coconut-flavored ice cream with pineapple-flavored pieces

Salted Caramel Toffee Crunch: Salted caramel-flavored ice cream with toffee-flavored swirls and pieces of cocoa pretzel bark

What were Publix ice cream flavors for 2023 holiday season?

Publix announced in September 2023 that it would offer eight new limited-time ice cream flavors for the winter season. Though Publix offers ice cream year-round, the grocery store chain's limited flavors would only be available while supplies last.

Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust

Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg

Marshmallow, Candy Cane and Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl

Pecan Turtle Fudge: Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans

Peppermint Stick: Vanilla ice cream with bits of peppermint candy

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces

Santa’s White Christmas: The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee mixed with cocoa espresso flakes

Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces

