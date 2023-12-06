Publix just announced when its first Kentucky store will open

The opening of the first Publix in Kentucky is almost here.

The Florida-based grocery chain announced Wednesday that it will have a grand opening on Jan. 10 for the store at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd. in Louisville at 7 a.m.

More details are expected to be released later this month.

A second Louisville store is under construction at Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway and is expected to open in 2024.

Two more Louisville locations also have been announced: one near Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road in eastern Jefferson County, and one at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. Both are scheduled to open in 2024.

When is Publix opening in Lexington?

The first Lexington location is expected to open at the Fountains of Palomar shopping center at Harrodsburg Road and Man o’ War Boulevard in late 2024.

In March, Publix announced another Lexington store will be built at Citation Point, in the southeast corner of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard.

No opening time frame was announced for the 46,000-square-foot store but the developer said the building could be completed by the summer of 2024.

Another Publix is widely expected to be announced for the Nicholasville/Brannon Crossing area.