Publix in NKY? Fourth mystery grocery store proposed

Publix has announced plans to expand into Kentucky. It hasn't been confirmed whether those plans include Northern Kentucky.

A fourth mystery grocery store has been proposed in Northern Kentucky and details, again, suggest the store may be a Publix.

The store is proposed on 11.8 acres that span Union and, primarily, Florence. It's part of a larger development called Farmview Commons, which also would include retail stores and eateries.

Three Publix in NKY? What we know

The grocery store would be 56,000 square-feet and have an attached liquor store and thrive-thru pharmacy, according to Boone County public records.

North Carolina-based company Crosland Southeast is the developer and local design consultant firm Bayer Becker created the conceptual plan for the project. In addition to the joint shopping center, plans include two separate commercial buildings with the possibility for each to have a drive-thru window.

A new grocery store has been proposed in Boone County cities Florence and Union. The developer working on the project has also worked on Publix stores.

Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover said in an emailed statement, "While we are always looking to grow our footprint across the state and bring the Publix experience to new communities, we do not currently have anything to share or confirm for those locations."

The two other proposed grocery stores in the area include one in Cold Spring and one near the Triple Crown community on Richwood Road between Union and Walton.

In Campbell County, Freeman Morgan Architects' design for the grocery store includes a drive-thru pharmacy. According to the company's website, it has designed six Publix Super Markets. Cincinnati-based developer Midland Atlantic Properties is in charge of the project.

At the other Boone County location, North Carolina engineering and development companies, Ark Consulting Group PLLC and C4 Investments LLC, are involved in the plans and have worked on several Publix stores.

Publix broke ground on its first Kentucky store in Louisville in 2022 and is expected to open the facility later this year, the company announced on its website. Three additional stores are also expected to open next year – two in Louisville and one in Lexington.

In 2022, Publix retail sales hit $54.5 billion in just ov er 1,350 stores.

If it moves into Northern Kentucky, it will compete against Cincinnati-based Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the country.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fourth mystery grocery store proposed in NKY. Is it a Publix?