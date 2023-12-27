Is Publix open on Jan. 1? Here's what open and closed on New Year’s Day In Florida
No one wants to cook after after staying up 'til midnight on Dec. 31.
With 2024 rapidly approaching, many are eagerly awaiting a break from holiday cooking. Once your festivities on New Year's Eve come to an end, what do you have planned for after your celebrations?
Here are all the restaurants, fast foods and quick service spots in Florida that are open on New Year's Day, as well what's still closed on the first day of the new year.
What about Christmas? Here's what restaurants, grocery stores are open and closed in Florida for Christmas Day
Restaurants open for New Years Day 2023
The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may be offering a special menu or takeout and delivery.
Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open or will have their actual hours posted.
Fast food, quick-service restaurants open for New Years Day 2023
Grocery stores, drug stores open for New Years Day 2023
Stores, places closed for New Years Day 2023
Banks (Self-service ATMs are open)
Government buildings
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New Year's Day: Everything that's open and closed across Florida