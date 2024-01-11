Is Publix open, will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? See the list

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is coming, although a storm system approaching Florida could affect your weekend plans.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of 11 federal holidays in the United States. The holiday is set for the third Monday in January, which in 2024 falls on Jan. 15, King's actual birthday.

Here's what will be open or closed for the upcoming holiday.

Will federal and Florida state offices be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

As both a federal and recognized paid holiday in Florida, federal and state offices will be closed.

Will mail be delivered on MLK Day? Will Post Office be open?

There will be no regular delivery service except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express andHoliday Same Day Package Delivery. Post offices will be closed.

Does UPS deliver on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service on Jan. 15. The UPS Store locations may be closed. Check with your local store for hours. UPS Express Critical service is available.

Does FedEx deliver on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Modified FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy services will be available. FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery are open, along with FedEx Freight and offices.

Will Amazon packages be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Amazon employees are offered paid time off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day so no packages will be delivered by Amazon employees Jan. 15.

Will Florida schools be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

The birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. is recognized as one of nine paid holidays in Florida. Schools across Florida are closed for the day.

Will banks and credit unions be closed for MLK Day?

Banks and credit unions usually follow the federal holiday schedule so most will be closed Jan. 15. Call your local branch to confirm.

Stock markets to be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

Will Publix and other grocery stores be open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Of all the holidays throughout the year, Publix stores are closed three days a year: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Publix locations in Florida are open on federal holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some locations may close early.

Winn Dixie and Aldi will be open Jan. 15 for the holiday.

Will department stores, restaurants and gas stations be open for MLK Day?

Restaurant chains and major retail stores will be open Jan. 15.

Are there any special sales on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Many stores offer discounts on the holiday.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: MLK Day holiday: what's open, what's closed. Publix, mail, stores