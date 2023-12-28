Is Publix open? Other stores? When do buses run? See New Year’s Eve and Day plans

What separates New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? A week and a business philosophy — most of those retail places that close early on Dec. 24 and close completely on Dec. 25 don’t close as early on Dec. 31 and are open to accept your money on Jan. 1.

Banks and stock markets won’t be open. And county offices, courts, schools and libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward will be closed.

Here’s what to know:

Major supermarket chains

The Presidente Supermarket at 2199 NW 36th St. in Miami

Publix: All stores will close at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will have “adjusted hours” on New Year’s Day.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Closing 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Open normal hours New Year’s Day.

Sedano’s: Closing Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Presidente: Check your favorite location for exact hours, but they’ll be open New Year’s Day.

Milam’s Market: Closing New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. Opening at 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Price Choice Markets: Check your favorite location for exact hours, but stores will be open New Year’s Day.

Fresh Market: Closing at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods Market: Stores closing at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Aldi: Stores close at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will be closed New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve. All locations closed on New Year’s Day.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: Open regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Chain pharmacies

Walgreens: Stores will be open New Year’s Day, some with adjusted hours like 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., others for 24 hours. But, as with Christmas, take care of your pharmacy needs on New Year’s Eve — pharmacies won’t be open New Year’s Day.

CVS/Navarro: Stores will be open New Year’s Day. Most pharmacies will be open New Year’s Day.

Big box stores

Walmart: Open regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Target: Open regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Costco: Closing 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Warehouse Club: Most stores close at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. All stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Malls

Aventura Mall: New Year’s Eve open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bal Harbour Shops: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day noon to 7 p.m.

Brickell City Centre: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Broward Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day noon to 6 p.m.

Coral Square Mall: New Year’s Eve open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Dadeland Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dolphin Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Falls: New Year’s Eve open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: New Year’s Eve open noon to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami International Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Palms at Town & Country: Check individual stores at this open-air Kendall mall.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shops at Merrick Park: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westland Mall: New Year’s Eve open noon to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mass transit

When will buses run on the holiday?

Miami-Dade: On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Miami-Dade Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will run on a weekend schedule on New Year’s Day.

For New Year’s Eve, Metrorail and Metromover will run until 2 a.m. That’s also when the last northbound and southbound trains will leave Government Center. The Green and Orange Line Metrorail trains will run every 30 minutes. You can leave Metrorail stations after 2 a.m., but you can’t come into the stations. Metrorail parking lots will be open until 3 a.m.

Special Transportation Services (STS) will run regular service and you can reserve or cancel trips at 305-871-1111.

Also, regular transit fees return on New Year’s Day.

Broward: Broward County Transit services will work on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day. There will be trip-planning for fixed and paratransit routes at 954-357-8400 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and staff will be at the downtown Fort Lauderdale main terminal, the Lauderhill Transit Center and the Pompano Beach Northeast Transit Center from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Tri-Rail: Tri-Rail trains will run on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

This will happen on Monday in Miami.

Miami: Regular garbage pickup.

Miami-Dade: Regular garbage pickup.

Fort Lauderdale: “No service interruptions.”

Broward: Regular collection on New Year’s Day.

Other municipalities, check with your local government.

U.S. Postal Service

No service or pickup on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, aside from Priority Mail Express.

County offices, courts, schools, libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed on New Year’s Day.

Broward: Closed on New Year’s Day.