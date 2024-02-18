What’s open and closed on Presidents’ Day in Miami and Fort Lauderdale? Here’s a list

Presidents’ Day used to be called “George Washington’s Birthday,” and while the first U.S. President is on the dollar, dollars and profits won’t stop for Monday’s holiday.

You might not know whether you’re working or not. But know that no matter your favorite mall (Aventura? Dadeland? Sawgrass? Brickell City Centre?) or your top spot for buying groceries (Walmart? Publix? The Fresh Market? Costco?), they’ll be open for the acceptance of your bills bearing the faces of Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Jackson on Presidents’ Day.

But two parts of the private sector won’t be open and certain public services won’t be offered.

Garbage Pickup

Miami-Dade: Regular pickup.

Miami: Regular pickup.

Broward County: Regular pickup.

Fort Lauderdale: Regular pickup.

All others, check with your municipality.

Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management will make pickups on Presidents’ Day.

Mass Transit

Miami-Dade: Normal Metrorail, Metromover and Metrobus service will be offered on Monday.

Broward County Transit: Regular weekday schedule.

Tri-Rail: Regular weekday schedule.

U.S. Postal Service

No mail delivery and branches will be closed.

Bank branches and stock markets

Banks: The Federal Reserve Bank is closed so most bank branches will be closed. TD Bank is an exception.

New York Stock Exchange: Closed.

NASDAQ: Closed.

Courts/county offices

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.

Schools and libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.