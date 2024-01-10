Publix opened its first store in Kentucky on Wednesday.

The store in Louisville marks the eighth state for Publix, a Lakeland-based grocery chain. Kentucky is also the first state outside of Florida to have a Publix Liquors store, the company said in a media release.

The Louisville store, located at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd., is about 55,700 square feet and has many features similar to the Tampa store on Gandy Boulevard that Publix built as a prototype for future store layouts. It has a fresh pizza kitchen and a Pours bar: where shoppers can grab wine, coffee, beer, kombucha or smoothies to drink while shopping.

The Kentucky store also has a scratch bakery, food and soup bar and on-site meat cutters.

After this store, Publix said it plans to open five more in Kentucky in the Louisville, Lexington and Walton areas. It expects to add 900 jobs across the state, according to the release.

Publix has more than 1,361 stores in the U.S, with most concentrated in Florida. It also operates stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“Today is a great day for Publix as we open our first store in the Bluegrass State,” Publix CEO Kevin Murphy said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing Kentucky customers to our premier service and delivering on our promise to be a place ‘where shopping is a pleasure.’”