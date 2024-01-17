Publix is opening 5 new supermarkets in Florida. What to know about locations and dates

Publix is opening five new supermarkets in Florida over the next several weeks. The grocery chain just opened six other locations, including two in January.

Here’s what to know:

Publix stores opening in January and February 2024

▪ Panama City, Florida: New store with 48,387 square feet opens Jan. 24 at Panama City Centre, 4601 Lindsey Xing.

▪ Wesley Chapel, Florida: New store with 55,701 square feet opens Jan. 25 at Innovation Springs, 32265 Overpass Rd.

▪ Sanford, Florida: New store with 48,387 feet opens Feb. 1 at King’s Crossing, 4181 E. State Road 46.

▪ Fort Myers, Florida: New store with 46,791 square feet opens Feb. 8 at 16950 San Carlos Blvd.

▪ Boynton Beach, Florida: New store with 48,288 square feet opens Feb. 8 at Aberdeen Square, 4966 Le Chalet Blvd.

New Publix stores that opened in January

A South Florida Publix store built in 1961, with the famous fins over the door.

▪ Louisville, Kentucky: New store with 55,702 square feet opened Jan. 10 at Terra Crossing, 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd.

▪ Douglas, Georgia: New store with 46,791 square feet opened Jan. 17 at Douglas Square, 1329 S Peterson Ave.

Recent Publix store openings in South Florida

Here’s an update on other new Publix locations in South Florida:

A new Publix in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade County

Hialeah: The new store — which has has all the usual stuff: produce, seafood and meat in in 48,387 square feet — also has a second-floor dining room. The location opened Aug. 31 at The Shoppes of Highland, 3685 W. 85th Path.

West Kendall: New store opened June 15 at The Crossings Shopping Village, 13001 SW 112th St. The 46,800-square-foot store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and features a pharmacy, floral department and adjacent liquor store. It was rebuilt on the site of an older store.

A newly rebuilt Publix opened in West Kendall.

Broward County

Hollywood: Publix is building a waterfront supermarket in Hollywood. The company hasn’t released an opening date for the store, which is on the Intracoastal. When plans were announced for the store in 2018, to be built on a vacant lot at 3100 S. Ocean Dr. north of the Diplomat hotel, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy had this to say: “The Publix is proposed to have cafe tables on Ocean Drive and will also have a boat dock for boaters to pull up and buy groceries for their day on the water. Great amenity for the beach and for Hollywood boaters!”

Coral Springs: The nearly 55,000-square-foot North Broward location, about 10,000 square feet larger than other recent openings in Florida, opened Aug. 17 at 1285 N. University Dr.

Pembroke Pines: On Jan. 23, Publix opened a new store at 16024 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines. The store’s neighbor is an older Publix across the street at Paraiso Parc at 15729 Pines Blvd. The older store isn’t going anywhere. “As a whole, we look for opportunities to best serve our customers and, in some cases, alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area,” said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager for Publix.

Plato meets young customers at Publix.

Palm Beach County

Westlake: The 48,300-square-foot store opened June 8 in Westlake Plaza, 16841 Persimmon Blvd.

Royal Palm Beach: The store opened July 6, Crossroads of Royal Palm Beach, 1180 Royal Beach Beach Blvd.

The checkout lines of a St. Petersburg Publix in 1961.