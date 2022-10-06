Publix to pay 9-cent dividend to employees, stock price remains unchanged

Publix Super Markets Inc. in Lakeland has announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share on its common stock, a press release said.

The dividend will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record as of the close of business Oct. 14.

Publix stock is not publicly traded and is only available to current employees and members of its board.

Publix reported $47.9 billion in sales for 2021 and net income of $4.4 billion for the year.

The value of Publix stock was $13.82 on Tuesday. Publix does not offer a dividend reinvestment plan.

Publix Super Markets Inc. is the largest employee-owned company in the United States with 230,000 employees, its website said.

The grocery chain operates 1,305 stores in seven Southeastern states with stores under construction in an eighth state, Kentucky. Publix both leases and owns its stores as well as controlling entire shopping centers with retail space for lease to other businesses.

Publix also operates 10 distribution centers, with seven in Florida and one each in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. It has 33 warehouses. In 2019, Publix said it had 1,225 drivers and nine dispatch locations within its seven-state operating area.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Publix to pay 9-cent dividend to employees, stock price remains $13.82