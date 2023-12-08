Publix pro hacks to save on holiday grocery shopping

It’s the most wonderfully expensive time of the year! You may not be able to save money on that one perfect gift for your loved one, but you can save on groceries for any holiday parties and dinners you’ll be hosting or attending this month.

If you’re a Floridian, chances are you feel very passionately about Publix. But are you really shopping with pleasure every time?

Even for the biggest Publix fans, grocery shopping is often nothing more than a chore that needs to be checked off the list – especially during the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season. But there are a few ways to make your grocery shopping an actual pleasure with these Publix pro hacks.

Here are some tips for shopping at Publix with actual pleasure, from when to score the best holiday BOGO deals, to the benefits of a Club Publix membership and the Publix app.

What day of the week does Publix change their sales?

According to the store’s website, deals that are effective from Wednesday through the next Tuesday are posted at midnight on Wednesdays and deals that are effective from Thursday through the next Wednesday are posted at midnight every Thursday.

If you go to Publix's website and click on the "savings" drop-down menu, you'll see options to select "weekly ad" and "BOGO" deals, both pages will direct you to enter in your store's location to show you the deals available at your Publix.

This makes Wednesday or Thursday the best day to shop BOGO deals at Publix, depending on what ad cycle your closest store is on.

If your Publix store is on the Wednesday through Tuesday deal cycle, you can shop the deals that were just posted that morning and you might even score some leftover deals from the week before on a Wednesday.

If your Publix is on the Thursday through Wednesday deal cycle, you can do the same on a Thursday.

You can also shop the last day of each week’s BOGO sales and drop by the customer service desk on your way out to see if they’ll tell you what next week’s deals are the night before they go into effect.

What are the best days in December to go to Publix for sales?

Here are the best days to shop Publix BOGOs in December if your store is on a Wednesday through Tuesday ad cycle:

December 13

December 20

December 27

Here are the best days to shop Publix BOGOs in December if your store is on a Thursday through Wednesday ad cycle:

December 14

December 21

December 28

Is Club Publix the same as the Publix app?

Club Publix and the Publix app are two different things, but they work together to help you save on groceries and streamline your shopping experience.

Club Publix is a free membership that helps you more efficiently utilize their deals in a number of ways, like giving you a sneak peak on their weekly BOGO deals a day early – which is a huge help if you’re trying to strategically plan grocery shopping around BOGOs.

You can use your Club Publix account to pay with the Publix app at checkout and track what you buy with e-receipts. The app also has a shopping list feature, so you can ditch the sticky note or notes app that you’ve probably been using for your grocery list.

Club Publix members also get a free treat on their birthday, perks in their digital wallet and get a list of products and recipes recommended to them based on their interests and purchases.

How can I find out what the Publix BOGOs are before I go to the store?

You can see what your local Publix has on sale before you go on the store website or the Publix app. If you have a Club Publix account, you can get the weekly ad delivered directly to your email.

When does Publix open? Do all Publix locations open at the same time?

Most Publix stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Publix stores close at 9 p.m. regularly, but not many. Publix Liquors stores open at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., depending on the location.

You can find more about Publix’s holiday hours and which holidays the Lakeland-based grocery chain stays closed for here.

Did you know that Publix has a YouTube channel with over 100 recipe videos?

Publix has a YouTube channel, and it isn’t just for posting their tear-jerking, way-too-heartwarming commercials. The Publix YouTube channel has a playlist with over 100 recipes on it.

If you’re looking for a way to diversify weekly meals or find ideas for your next holiday potluck, scroll through the playlist to find some recipes that interest you and use your Publix app to see if any of the ingredients are on sale.

Does the Publix bakery still give free cookies to kids?

Most Floridians know this, but Publix bakeries give free cookies to kids! If you’re on a shopping spree with your kids and they won’t settle down, a trip to the Publix bakery could quell them for a few minutes – at least enough time for you to check a few things off the list in peace.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Dates for Publix's December BOGOs, other Christmas dinner tips