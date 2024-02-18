Publix recalls 11 ground meat products. They might have ‘foreign material’

Publix announced a recall of 11 ground meat products for the “potential of foreign material” in the products. That’s the bad news.

The good news about this not-food-in-your-food recall: It involves ground beef and pork products sold on one day at one store.

So, unless you shopped at 4365 Commercial Wy. in the Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area area of Spring Hill, you’re good, at least as far as this recall.

The 11 products recalled:

▪ Beef & Pork for Meatloaf

▪ Ground Chuck (20% fat)

▪ A/B Ground Chuck (20% fat)

▪ A/B Lean Ground Beef (7% fat)

▪ Ground Round (15% fat)

▪ Ground Sirloin (10% fat)

▪ Lean Ground Beef (7% fat)

▪ Ground Chuck Burgers

▪ Ground Chuck Slider Burgers

▪ GreenWise Ground Beef, 92% Lean

▪ GreenWise Ground Chuck (20% fat)

If you have recalled products, throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund. Any questions can be answered by Publix at 800-242-1227.