Publix rolls out new limited-time ice cream, brings back fan favorites. What to know

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read
Publix is bringing a new sweet treat to the freezer aisle, but it won’t stick around.

The limited-edition Vanilla Shortbread Cookie ice cream hit shelves this week, alongside seven other returning flavors, according to the Florida-based grocery chain.

All eight seasonal flavors are available in Publix stores. They are:

  • Bananas Foster

  • Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake

  • Irish Creme Salted Caramel

  • New Orleans Caramel Praline

  • Nuts About Pistachio

  • Peanut Butter Pie

  • Strawberry Shortcake

  • Vanilla Shortbread Cookie

This year, the limited-edition ice creams will only be available in half-gallon sizes.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

“Many Publix fans look forward to each season’s newest batch of flavors,” the grocery chain said. “Look for the next round of limited-time flavors arriving in stores this summer!”

Find your nearest Publix here.

