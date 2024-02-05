Publix rolls out new limited-time ice cream, brings back fan favorites. What to know

Publix is bringing a new sweet treat to the freezer aisle, but it won’t stick around.

The limited-edition Vanilla Shortbread Cookie ice cream hit shelves this week, alongside seven other returning flavors, according to the Florida-based grocery chain.

All eight seasonal flavors are available in Publix stores. They are:

Bananas Foster

Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake

Irish Creme Salted Caramel

New Orleans Caramel Praline

Nuts About Pistachio

Peanut Butter Pie

Strawberry Shortcake

Vanilla Shortbread Cookie

This year, the limited-edition ice creams will only be available in half-gallon sizes.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

“Many Publix fans look forward to each season’s newest batch of flavors,” the grocery chain said. “Look for the next round of limited-time flavors arriving in stores this summer!”

Find your nearest Publix here.

