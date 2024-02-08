Publix sells 2 winning Florida Lottery tickets, but not $45 million Lotto ticket

There were three winners in the drawings held Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

The big winner of the night was a Florida Lotto ticket sold in New Port Richey. The ticket is worth $45 million. It was sold at the Coastal Wine & Liquor store on U.S. 19.

The other two winning tickets were Fantasy 5 tickets, both sold at Publix super markets.

Games played Thursday included: Powerball, Florida Lotto, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Thursday's results:

Powerball results from Wednesday, Feb. 7 drawing

Winning numbers: 12-21-62-67-69 Powerball: 17 PowerPlay: 3

Estimated jackpot: $228 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 10 for estimated jackpot of $248 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $1 million

Winners: No winning tickets sold

Double Play winning numbers: 8-17-36-56-62 Powerball: 23

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Florida Lotto winning numbers from Wednesday, Feb. 7 drawing

Winning numbers Florida Lotto: 7-12-15-18-25-53

Jackpot: $45 million

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Coastal Wine & Liquor, 6706 US Highway 19, New Port Richey

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 10 for estimated jackpot of $1 million

Winning numbers Double Play: 8-18-19-31-34-51

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

With Florida Lotto, every ticket purchased includes a randomly generated "multiplier" number that automatically increases non-jackpot cash prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times. All Florida Lotto tickets cost $2 per play for the base game.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players the chance to win additional prizes up to $250,000 during an additional drawing held immediately following the Florida Lotto drawing, using the same numbers and multiplier on their ticket. Double Play costs $1 more per play.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Wednesday, Feb. 7 drawing

Winning numbers: 38-40-45-47-57 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 8

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Wednesday, Feb. 7

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 9-19-20-27-28

Jackpot: $55,808.99

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 21301 S Tamiami Trail Suite 200, Estero - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 8

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Wednesday, Feb. 7

Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-5-8-11-30

Jackpot: $125,856.59

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 9951 W Flagler St., Miami - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 8

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Wednesday, Feb. 7 drawing

Morning: 15 winners

Matinee: 11 winners

Afternoon: 12 winners

Evening: 4 winners

Late night: 10 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

