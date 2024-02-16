Publix shopping center near The Villages trades hands

Lake County public records show Palm Plaza, a 133,000-square-foot shopping center on 13.3 acres at 715 N. 14th Street, sold for $17.8 million on Feb. 12.
The buyer was FREP V - Palm Plaza LLC, a subsidiary of a joint venture between St. Petersburg-based The Sembler Co. and Tampa-based Forge Capital Partners. The Lake County acquisition is the first deal for the newly formed joint venture investment fund.
The global video game industry makes more money each year than movies and music combined. Gaming companies have held sizable layoffs, and venture funding to the category hit a five-year low in 2023. Gaming startups raised $2 billion last year, according to a report from video game-focused VC Konvoy Ventures.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
'Clustering' is the act of intentionally displaying a clutter of meaningful items, usually on a bedside table or vanity. When one creator decided to dedicate an Instagram account to strangers' clustering, her submissions exploded.
In a little over a week’s time (February 26-29) around 85,000 or so attendees will descend upon the Fira de Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2024. Like every other major in-person event, the last few years have been rocky for MWC.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.