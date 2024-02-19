Publix sold 2 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets last week, and 8 winning tickets in 2023

For the second time in a week, a winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket was sold at a Publix in Florida.

Looking back at Jackpot Triple Play winners since Jan. 1, 2023, shows even more winning tickets sold at Publix, including three $2 million tickets.

Out of 11 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets sold in 2023, eight were sold at either a Publix super market or Publix Liquor Store.

Last week, two winning tickets were sold at a Publix, three days apart. The first winning ticket, sold Feb. 13, was worth $1.75 million. The second winning ticket, sold Feb. 16, was worth $250,000.

Jackpot Triple Play draw days are Tuesday and Friday.

Here's what to know about Jackpot Triple Play winners.

Publix sells 2 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets in same week

The latest winning ticket was sold Feb. 16 at a Publix Liquor Store, 200 37th Ave. N, Suite 102, St. Petersburg.

The Feb. 13 winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Deland, 2431 S Woodland Blvd.

How much were the two recent Jackpot Triple Play tickets worth?

The Feb. 13 ticket was worth $1.75 million.

Just like Powerball and Mega Millions, once a jackpot is won, it drops and continues to grow with any subsequent drawing until another winning ticket is drawn. In Jackpot Triple Play, the minimum jackpot is $250,000.

Since the Feb. 16 drawing was the next drawing after the million-dollar winner, the jackpot was worth $250,000.

Winning numbers for the 2 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets last week

Winning numbers for the million-dollar jackpot Feb. 13: 8-23-28-29-44-45

Winning numbers for the million-dollar jackpot Feb. 16: 3-20-24-37-39-44

The number 44 was in both winning drawings.

Three $2 million Jackpot Triple Play tickets sold at Publix in 2023

Publix sold three $2 million Jackpot Triple Play tickets in 2023, and all of them were sold in South Florida.

Winning $2 million tickets were sold at:

June 2: Publix, 15801 Sheridan St., Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 12: Publix, 13700 W. State Road 84, Davie

Dec. 29: Publix, 11977 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach

8 of 11 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets sold at Publix in 2023

There were 11 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets sold in 2023. Eight of those were sold at either a Publix super market or Publix Liquor Store.

Of the 11 winning tickets, three of them were worth $2 million and all three were sold at Publix.

Here are the 2023 winners and their jackpots:

Jan. 3: Publix, New Port Richey. $325,000

Jan. 6: Publix, North Port. $250,000

Feb. 14: Publix, Tallahassee. $1.45 million

Mar. 3: 7-Eleven, Zephyrhills. $575,000

June 2: Publix, Fort Lauderdale. $2 million

June 23: Publix Liquor Store, North Fort Myers. $650,000

June 27: Publix, Miami. $250,000

July 4: 77 Food and Lotto, Orlando. $275,000

Sept. 12: Publix, Davie. $2 million

Oct. 24, Dearborn Corner Market, Englewood. $1.75 million

Dec. 29: Publix, Royal Palm Beach. $2 million

Did you win? How do you claim the jackpot?

Prizes greater than $1 million must be claimed at the Florida Lottery headquarters. You have two payment options:

Annual payments

Cash option of a one-time, lump sum payment.

How long do you have to claim your prize?

The prize must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date, which means you have until Aug. 12 to claim the jackpot.

You have 60 days after the drawing to select the cash option. After that time, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

How do you play Jackpot Triple Play?

Base ticket price: $1

Starting jackpot: $250,000

Overall odds: 1:15.24

Select six numbers from 1 through 46; or mark the quick pick box to let the terminal pick some or all of your numbers at random. Every Jackpot Triple Play playslip allows you to play one panel manually while two other panels are filled out through Quick Pick.

For an extra chance to win up to $10,000 by combining number matches from three sets of numbers, select the combo box. Combo costs an additional $1 to play.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jackpot Triple Play: 2 winning tickets sold in same week at Publix