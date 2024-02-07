Publix Super Market set to establish new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Johns County

Publix Super Markets is set to establish an innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Johns County. The St. Johns County Economic Development Department announced this multimillion-dollar project will create up to 400 jobs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Publix Central Fill Pharmaceutical Facility will be coming to this location at 200 Accolade Ave. in St. Johns. This project is expected to cost $145 million.

St. Johns County will be welcoming a Publix central fill pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in this 168,480-square-foot building. Developers say this will be a first for Jacksonville.

District 1 County Commissioner, Christian Whitehurst said, “A company like Publix to bring their manufacturing here adds to what we are trying to do with the economy in St. John’s County with this huge win for our county.”

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will be approving an economic development reinvestment package – an incentive deal -- totaling $5,821,779 over nine years for the project. Publix is also making an investment of $145 Million for this facility.

Whitehurst said, “This provides so many benefits not only financial but the lifestyle for those who want to live in St. Johns County. "

The Publix central fill pharmaceutical facility is expected to bring more than 150 new jobs initially, growing to 400 new jobs to St. Johns County.

This project is anticipated to be operational in 2026.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.