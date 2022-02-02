Publix is the top grocer on a new Forbes survey of customer service and social responsibility

LAKELAND — Publix keeps landing on Forbes best-of lists, and this time the grocer took the top spot of grocery chains on a list of best customer service and social responsibility.

“The list recognizes companies customers say are excelling at delivering great customer experiences in a responsible way,” said a Publix news release issued Tuesday.

Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets Inc. was named to the magazine’s inaugural Forbes Halo 100 list, ranking No. 4 out of 100 companies and No. 1 in the grocery industry, the release said.

Forbes partnered with HundredX to compile the list through surveys of 110,000 customers who had more than 2.8 million interactions with the companies on the list during 2021.

Customers picked up to 75 brands out of 2,000 to determine which ones mattered to them. The survey participants shared their opinions and experience with the brands based on how they were treated, how employees were treated, sustainability efforts, community support and social positions.

“For more than 90 years, we’ve been passionately focused on customer value,” Maria Brous, Publix's director of communications, said in the news release. “Our customers know they’ll have a pleasurable shopping experience, receive help from friendly, knowledgeable associates and find unique, quality products at Publix.

“Being named to this list is a reflection of our associates’ dedication to treating our customers like royalty,” she said.

The release said the associates of the largest employee-owned company in the world help keep the stores clean and organized, engage with customers and are part of a pipeline for promotions that advance their careers. It noted that Publix provides on-the-job training, maintains a promote-from-within culture and offers benefits that include tuition reimbursement. Associates are also recognized for going above and beyond with programs that include rewards of Publix gift cards.

Publix also gives back to the communities it serves as a Feeding America Visionary Partner, which helps fight hunger throughout the Southeast. In addition, the grocer partners with the Arbor Day Foundation, Audubon Society and National Parks Foundation to help protect Florida’s freshwater supply.

On Wednesday, Publix also announced it was named to Fortune’s annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, ranking No. 1 in the food and drugstores industry for the third year in a row and No. 42 on the overall list.

Publix operates 1,284 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer has nine distribution centers in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Publix ranked No. 1 grocer by Forbes for customer service and charity