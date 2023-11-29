Do Publix's pharmacies and liquor stores open at the same time as the grocery store?

You might have made it to your local Publix at 7 a.m., but if you’re there to pick up a prescription, you’ll walk out empty-handed.

Publix’s pharmacy opens two hours after the grocery store opens its doors every day. And the same goes for Publix Liquors stores.

Here are the hours of operation for Publix’s pharmacies and liquor stores in Florida.

When does Publix open? Do all Publix locations open at the same time?

Most Publix stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Publix stores close at 9 p.m. regularly, but not many.

You can find out more about Publix’s holiday hours and which holidays the Lakeland-based grocery chain stays closed for here.

Is it Publix liquor or liquors; what time do they open?

Around 300 of the over 1,300 Publix grocery stores in the Southeast have Publix Liquors stores near them. And Publix stores that sell spirits are called Publix Liquors, with an s at the end.

Publix Liquors stores open at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., depending on the location.

Publix pharmacy hours in Florida

Most of Publix’s in-store pharmacies open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. every day.

What are Walgreens’ and CVS’s pharmacy hours?

Most pharmacies within Florida CVS locations open at 9 a.m. and some open at 8 a.m and close at 7, 8 or 9 p.m., depending on the location. All of CVS’s pharmacies are closed from 1:30 p.m. through 2 p.m. each afternoon.

Most pharmacies within Florida Walgreens locations open at 9 a.m. and close at either 5 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the location. Like CVS’s pharmacies, all Walgreens pharmacy counters close daily from 1:30 p.m. through 2 p.m.

