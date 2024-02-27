PUC reminds consumers of Feb. 28 deadline for PPL comment period

Feb. 26—WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday reminded customers of PPL Electric Utilities and other concerned parties about the upcoming deadline for comments on a proposed settlement that was sparked by consumer billing issues which stretched through much of 2023.

Comments on the proposed PPL settlement are due by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The settlement — which was proposed by the PUC's independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and PPL — includes payment of a $1 million civil penalty and PPL's agreement to absorb more than $16 million in related costs.

The proposed settlement also notes that PPL has already refunded approximately $1 million to customers who received estimated bills and were over-billed due to the application of the incorrect rates.

Settlement details and consumer options

The PUC underscored the following key points which have generated consumer questions about the proposed settlement:

—The proposed settlement is not a class action lawsuit where consumers can file a claim seeking a portion of the settlement.

—This proposal is a joint settlement agreement proposed by PPL and I&E and is intended to resolve issues identified in the I&E investigation.

—As the settlement is currently written, there are no additional adjustments, credits, or refunds proposed for PPL customers.

—The settlement amounts consist of the costs already incurred by PPL and the agreed upon fine of $1 million that will be paid into Pennsylvania's general fund.

PPL customers with ongoing billing issues involving PPL or other related concerns have several options:

—File an informal complaint about PPL with the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS).

—File a formal PUC complaint against PPL.

—Comment on the settlement.

Note: Consumers may wish to file comments about the proposed settlement and separately file a complaint to address specific billing issues.

