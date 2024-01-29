PUC sets hearings on proposed water, wastewater rate increases

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is holding public input hearings in person and by phone regarding rate increase proposals from two water and wastewater service providers.

Community Utilities of Pennsylvania

Community Utilities of Pennsylvania (CUPA) serves both water and wastewater customers in Monroe and Pike counties. It provides water services in Northampton County and wastewater services in Chester County.

Water and wastewater bills would more than double under CUPA's proposal, according to the PUC.

Typical monthly residential water bill increases would be $44.18 to $74.68 (69%) on 2,270 gallons for customers in the Tamiment service territory and $63.90 to $101.37 (59%) on 3,452 gallons for other customers.

For typical wastewater bills, increases would be $57.25 to $91.48 (60%) on 2,225 gallons for Tamiment customers and $74.73 to $112.51 (51%) on 3,400 gallons for other customers.

CUPA public input hearings

Four hearings will be held in person. Registration is encouraged by noon the day prior.

1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Nancy Run Fire Company Social Hall, 3564 Easton Ave., Bethlehem

6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Nancy Run Fire Company Social Hall, 3564 Easton Ave., Bethlehem

1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, at The Glen at Tamiment Community Center, 314 Underhill Drive, Tamiment

6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, at The Glen at Tamiment Community Center, 314 Underhill Drive, Tamiment

Two hearings will be conducted by phone. Registration is required by noon on Jan. 30.

1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31

6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31

Register by contacting the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate by email at at consumer@paoca.org or by phone at 1-800-684-6560. Include your first and last name, which date and time you are registering for, your phone number, email address if you have one, and whether you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing.

Pennsylvania American Water Company

Pennsylvania American Water Company provides water and wastewater services and has customers in 37 counties, including Monroe, Pike and Wayne.

According to the PUC, typical monthly residential water bill increases would be $70.65 to $88.24 (24.9%) on 3,201 gallons for customers in Rate Zone 1. Increases would range from $8.93 (20.1%) to $34 (63%) in other rate zones.

For typical wastewater bills, customers in Rate Zone 1 would see a decrease from $105.18 to $100.08 (-4.8%) on 3,122 gallons. Changes in other zones would range from the same 4.8% decrease to an increase of about $35 or 121.3%.

PAWC public input hearings

Two hearings will be held in person in northeast Pennsylvania, in addition to hearings in Allegheny, Berks and Dauphin counties. Registration is encouraged.

1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton

6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton

Four hearings will be conducted by phone. Registration is required by Thursday, Feb. 1.

1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5

6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5

1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7

6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7

Register by contacting the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate by email at at consumer@paoca.org or by phone at 1-800-684-6560. Include your first and last name, which date and time you are registering for, your phone number, email address if you have one, and whether you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PUC taking public input on proposed water, wastewater rate increases