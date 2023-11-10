PUC sets public hearings on CLP Water Co. rate request

Nov. 10—A Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) public hearing on Conneaut Lake Park Water Co.'s proposed rate hike request is set for Dec. 7 at Conneaut Lake.

In August, the private water company filed for a $257,797 water rate increase that would substantially boost rates for all its customers.

In October, the PUC voted to suspend the proposed rate hike request while it investigates.

The investigation includes an in-person public hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department's Station 2, 10833 State Highway 18, on the east side of Conneaut Lake. A telephone public hearing is at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.

To testify at either hearing, people must preregister with the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) by 3 p.m. Dec. 6, according to the PUC. Those who do not preregister may not be able to testify.

Preregister by calling (800) 684-6560 or emailing consumer@paoca.org. Those wishing to testify must provide the following:

—First and last name.

—The time (1 p.m. in-person or 6 p.m. telephone only) of the public hearing.

—The phone number used to call into the 6 p.m. telephone hearing, if testifying by phone.

—A contact phone number and email address, if available.

If presenting any exhibits at a hearing, the exhibits must be emailed to the OCA at consumer@paoca.org. The OCA will forward the exhibits to the judges and all parties. Exhibits must be received by noon on Dec. 6.

Those who don't wish to testify, but only want to listen to the 6 p.m. telephone public hearing, should call toll-free at (866) 560-8322, then enter the PIN number 36676820 to listen to the hearing.

Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. provides water service to 162 residential customers — 90 full-time, 72 seasonal, and three commercial businesses in the Conneaut Lake Park area of Summit and Sadsbury townships.

According to Conneaut Lake Park Water Co.'s proposed increase, the rate for a full-time residential customer would increase from the current $172.68 annual flat-rate charge ($14.39 per month) to a new monthly rate of $122.30, (an increase of 749.9 percent).

The proposed rate for a seasonal residential customer would increase from the current $86.40 annual flat-rate charge ($7.20 per month) to a new monthly rate of $122.30, (an increase of 1,598.6 percent).

A final PUC decision on the Conneaut Lake Park Water rate increase request is due by July 30, 2024.

