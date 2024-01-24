Puckett's, Scout's Pub and Deacon's New South celebrate restaurant week with special menu pricing
Restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality will be serving up daily deals during it’s annual restaurant week from January 22 through 28.
The reading from S&P Global is the latest in a string of positive economic data as the Fed attempts to achieve its vaunted "soft landing," where inflation returns to the 2% goal without a severe economic downturn.
Also spotted: A laptop for only $290 (that's over 80% off), plus ridiculous prices on air fryers, earbuds and space heaters.
Why have a cold sandwich when you can bring a hot meal to work? Snag this meal-preserving marvel while it's on sale.
Fantuan, a Vancouver, Canada-based Asian food delivery company, announced it acquired Chowbus’ delivery business line. Chicago-based Chowbus also started out as a delivery service in 2016, focused on providing a way for mom-and-pop Asian restaurants to expand their customer base. Co-founders Suyu Zhang and Linxin Wen grew the company to over 20 cities by 2020 and raised $40 million in venture capital funding, including a $33 million round in 2020.
Deeploi, an "IT-as-a-service" startup for SMEs, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round of funding led by European VC Atomico. Indeed, Deeploi connects key IT tools and makes it easy to automate workflows around staff on- or off-boarding, device management, compliance, and cybersecurity. Deeploi co-founder and CEO Julian Lübke considers its main competition to be legacy managed service providers (MSPs) such as Bechtle, Cancom, or Computacenter, which he says are fine for larger enterprises but don't really cater to the "needs, budgets and resources of SMEs."
As the football offseason arrives, college sports stands at the most significant inflection point in its more than 100 years of existence.
After a tumultuous 30s, the Mac is in the strongest place it’s been for decades as it turns 40.
No spillover, no digging and no poking with this top-rated bra.
Here's a preview of what the Alfa Romeo Milano will look like before its April reveal.
Businesses' and consumers' access to AI — without having to go through the cloud — is about to change, says HP CEO Enrique Lores.
Losing your keys is so 2023. End the hunt with these top-rated item trackers.
The company also has a new welcome offer for subscribers, saving them $8 on their first Klarna Plus purchase. “Our research indicates that dedicated Klarna users are looking for an enhanced shopping experience through a subscription model,” said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “Klarna Plus addresses this demand, allowing us to deepen our engagement with 37 million loyal U.S. consumers, while also further diversifying a portfolio of payment and shopping solutions.”
Milwaukee is exploring options to improve its roster and defense as the trade deadline looms.
Businesses are moving faster than ever to use generative AI and bring it to both their employees and users. Moving fast and security don't always go hand-in-hand, though, so it's only now that many businesses are waking up to the potential security concerns related to using generative AI. Israel-based Prompt Security wants to help organizations ensure that their employees aren't leaking data to GenAI tools -- including those not officially endorsed by the company's IT teams (think 'shadow AI') -- while also helping them secure their own customer-facing GenAI-enabled application.
Up next for Republicans is Nevada, which is holding both a primary and caucus early next month.
Toyota registers GR GT trademark, fueling speculation that the GT3 concept will become a homologated road car that falls under the Gazoo Racing banner.
European Union lawmakers scrambling for the bloc to be a contender in the generative AI race are presenting a package of support measures aimed at charging up homegrown AI startups and scale ups. Artificial intelligence technologies -- and especially generative AI models which are trained on very large data-sets and have capabilities such as being able to parse natural language and produce text, imagery or audio on demand -- are being viewed as a key strategic area for the bloc's future competitiveness.
Cadillac just revealed both the 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing models at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Bilt Rewards, whose platform aims to allow consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, has raised $200 million at a $3.1 valuation, the company announced today. General Catalyst led the financing, which more than doubles the New York-based company’s valuation compared to its $150 million October 2022 raise. Eldridge and existing backers Left Lane Capital, Camber Creek and Prosus Ventures.
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.