Pueblo Ace gang members prosecuted for drugs, violent crime through 5-year investigation

More than a dozen members and associates of the Ace gang in Pueblo have been convicted of crimes and sentenced to extensive time in prison as a result of a five-year criminal investigation into the gang, members of the FBI, Pueblo Police Department, United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Members of the Pueblo gang targeted by the investigation engaged in narcotics trafficking as well as violent crime such as murder and assault, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan said.

To date, there have been 13 defendants arrested and sentenced federally and another 12 arrested andprosecuted at the state level.

The gang crime investigation has led to a significant reduction in violent crime in the Pueblo area, authorities said Tuesday. In 2016, Ace gang members were responsible for 16% of local murder, assault, narcotics possession/distribution and weapons charges, according to Pueblo police. In 2021, Ace gang members were responsible for less than 2.5% of those crimes.

"This operation and our joint efforts with federal and local law enforcement partners took violent offenders off the street and put them in prison for a long time," Finegan said. "It also sends a message to other gang members that this kind of activity will not be tolerated in our state."

"Let me be very clear, we are not finished here," he continued. "We are going to continue this work and to work together. When drug dealers and people who manufacture this poison break the law, we'll be there to arrest and prosecute them — we'll continue to prosecute violent gang activity in Pueblo."

"When you cut the head off the snake, you start to rattle the gang community and pieces start to crumble," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Lenny Carollo

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Lenny Carollo stated that the joint task force was able to "quickly eradicate the community of the violent gang members, effectively removing the terror the Ace gang has caused in Pueblo."

Story continues

The operation targeted the leadership of the gang, Carollo said.

"When you cut the head off the snake, you start to rattle the gang community and pieces start to crumble," he said.

Charging gang members federally has a few benefits, said 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Defendants sentenced to time in federal prison tend to serve a much greater percentage of their sentence than those sentenced to state prison. Sending prisoners to federal prisons far away from the Pueblo community also helps to break apart the gang, Chostner said.

"If we send them to Buena Vista, they're still in touch with family and criminal associates. If we send them half a continent away, that tends to reduce that activity," he said.

While there are multiple factors involved in the rise and fall of homicides and other violent crime, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said he believed that the work of his detectives, along with their law enforcement partners in the investigation, made an impact on reducing Pueblo's violent crime.

An analysis of the first half of 2022 saw crime in Pueblo dropping in all categories except robbery and murder compared to January through June 2021.

The defendants charged and prosecuted at the state level have not yet been announced and will be made public by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office at a later date. Those convicted federally include:

Emilio Hall, 27, sentenced to 32 years after pleading guilty to violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity murder in the death of Floyd Robinson in Bessemer Park on June 23, 2019;

Christopher Ortiz, 42, sentenced to 10 years for accessory to murder for destroying the firearm that Hall used to kill Robinson;

Jose Angel Martinez, 30, sentenced to 12 years for his plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act;

Leonard Rodriguez, 30, sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin;

James Anthony Levato, sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of heroin;

Victor Adrian Trujillo, 38, sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person;

Maximilian Esquibel, 34, sentenced to five years and two months after being convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms;

Joseph Bachica, 38, sentenced to three and a half years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin;

Joshua Roy Wisthoff, 36, sentenced to five years and 10 months after pleading to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Isaac Chavez, 39, sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo gang members arrested, prosecuted for drugs and violent crime