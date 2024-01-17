Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement has received 24 reports of pets left out in cold since Friday

Animal Law Enforcement has received 24 calls in Pueblo County for animals left outside in freezing cold weather since Friday, according to the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region.

That is a little under one-fourth of all the calls received from Friday to Wednesday in HSPPR's entire jurisdiction, which includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Centennial, and Douglas County.

While pet owners contacted by animal law enforcement are usually educated on laws regarding animal health and safety, they could be charged with animal cruelty at a municipal or even state level depending on the severity of the circumstances, said Cody Costra, HSPPR public relations manager.

If charges are filed, Animal Law Enforcement will confiscate the animal while a court decides next steps in the case, Costra said.

Local dog "Remy" prances around in the snow in this Chieftain file photo from 2022.

Costra said there is no set temperature where charges may be pressed on a pet owner due to cold weather, and it's up to the discretion of law enforcement whether an animal is in danger due to low temperatures.

"Different pets have different tolerances to cold weather as well," he said. "This weekend, with the cold weather in conjunction with the wind chill, the cold could make (being left outside) very dangerous very quickly, that's why we had so many calls. But I don't think there's a specific number that determines whether it's too cold or unsafe specifically."

Other factors, such as whether the pet has adequate shelter outside and how long they have been outside, as well as the species of the animal in question, may also be considered.

"Obviously, a chihuahua is going to react very different to cold temperatures than a husky would," Costra said.

If you suspect an animal has been abandoned or is at risk of being harmed by being left in the cold, HSPPR asks that you call Animal Law Enforcement immediately at 719-302-8798 and provide as much detail as possible so they can investigate and make sure the pet is safe.

Additionally, in a 2018 post to the HSPPR website, the agency recommended the following winter safety tips for pets.

Keep your pets inside whenever possible. If it is cold outside to you, it is cold outside to them.

If your dog is an outside dog, we recommend a warm, waterproof shelter that is raised up a few inches off the ground to keep him warm.

When you take your dog outside for a walk or let him out in the backyard for a short time, be sure to wipe off your dog’s legs and stomach to get all the ice, snow, and even salt off him. In fact, that salt can hurt a puppy’s paws, so try to wipe it off as soon as possible.

Always keep your dog on a leash and have current identifying tags on your dog while on walks because the snow masks scents, so he might have a harder time finding his way back to you if he gets lost.

Never shave your dog down to the skin in colder months, and consider getting a warm doggie sweater for him, especially if you have a short-haired dogs.

When starting your car up in the morning, first bang on the hood to make sure no kitties or other wildlife have climbed into your engine during the night.

Antifreeze is poisonous to cats, dogs, and wildlife, so make sure you clean up any spills

