Pueblo area man to face trial in connection to October fatal shooting

A 10th Judicial District judge ruled Thursday there is sufficient evidence for a homicide case to proceed to trial in connection to the shooting death of 73-year-old Patti Magby in October.

Max Struck, 35, is accused of first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot Magby at his residence on Bergemann Road on Oct. 21.

In a recording of a 911 call played during a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon, Struck told a 911 operator he had shot at an intruder who was taking pictures of his house and property after warning them repeatedly to leave.

Struck stated that he was sitting in his car when he saw a light go on in his house. He then saw the intruder circle around the side of the house, taking pictures of his property, he said.

He told the 911 operator he yelled at the intruder to leave the property before going into his house and arming himself with a 9mm pistol before exiting a patio door and yelling again to the intruder to leave his property.

Struck stated in the call that the unknown intruder replied, "Well, come here," at which point he said he fired into the darkness.

Struck told the operator he had no idea what the intruder looked like or who it was, and that it was too dark in the yard to see whether he had hit anything.

In a pause in the conversation, Struck repeated, "She came into my house, and turned the lights on."

Struck became audibly emotional, beginning to sob as the 911 operator told him he would be required to come out with his hands up.

Magby's body was found in the backyard of the house with a bullet wound to the stomach and another to the leg.

A blood trail, which began near a shed in the backyard, moved a little more than 20 feet toward the house, where Magby's body was found.

The blood trail suggested Magby was attempting to move around the house from the backyard to the front, where her car was parked in the front yard of Struck's residence, a detective for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office testified at the hearing.

A 911 call from Magby's phone was made at 6:53 p.m. Nothing could be heard in the call. A 911 operator hung up and redialed, but the call went to voicemail.

The first call to 911 made by Struck came at 7:07 p.m., Detective Steven Chavez said.

A firearm was found on top of Magby's car, although not on Magby's person.

Attorneys for Struck emphasized that Magby was on Struck's property without permission, in a rural area after dark, and stated Struck had a right to defend himself.

In a statement to the court, Tilyn Bell, an attorney for the Colorado State Public Defender's Office, argued that Struck was acting in self-defense, as Magby was trespassing on his property despite a no trespassing sign, no invitation to be on the property, and multiple warnings to leave or be fired upon.

Under Colorado's Stand your Ground Law, Bell argued, you may defend yourself, or others, with proportional physical force when either you reasonably believe someone is using or is about to use illegal physical force against you or another, or someone has illegally entered your home and you reasonably believe that the intruder has committed or is about to commit an offense and may use physical force, no matter how little, on any occupant.

"Mrs. Magby entered the property with a firearm and when warned repeatedly to leave, instead called out from the shadows, "Come here,'" Bell said.

The charge of first-degree murder requires knowingly and willfully causing the death of another, Bell argued. Struck, she said, could not possibly have knowingly caused the death of Magby and simply intended to scare an intruder off his property.

Under Colorado law, a person acts "knowingly" or "willfully" when they are aware their actions are practically certain to cause a certain result. While Struck's behavior may be defined as reckless, it was not deliberated to kill Magby, she argued.

"(First degree-murder) is appropriate for a boogeyman waiting in the bushes, or a wife who plots to kill her husband for the insurance money," Bell said. "It is certainly not appropriate for a homeowner defending his home against an unknown intruder."

District Judge Thomas Flesher found probable cause to send the matter to trial, noting he is required in a preliminary hearing to view the evidence presented in a light most favorable to the prosecution. Flesher also denied bond in the case.

Deputy Public Defender James Henderson entered a formal not-guilty plea in the case. Struck's next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

