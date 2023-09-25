Pueblo brothers arrested for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault, following SWAT standoff

Two brothers have been arrested on several charges including kidnapping and sexual assault after a Friday standoff with a SWAT team, according to Pueblo police.

On Sept. 22, the Pueblo Police Department responded to a 911 call from two teenage juveniles who said they'd been held inside of a home against their will the previous evening but eventually escaped and called police, according to a Pueblo PD news release.

Juvenile victim recounts being held, escaping

Police spoke with both juveniles, who said they spent the previous evening at a home in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue where they alleged 20-year-old Elyjah Cancino and 31-year-old Ernest Cancino-Vigil would not let them leave. One of the juveniles said they escaped the following day and called the police.

The teens had been staying at the residence for a few days, according to an affidavit of probable cause for warrantless arrest obtained by the Chieftain.

The situation began when, around midnight on Thursday, a dispute began about a firearm allegedly being stolen from the home, according to the affidavit. One victim, whose name was redacted in the affidavit, stated the Cancino brothers began to complain of a missing firearm and would not let anyone leave until the gun was found. Cancino allegedly fired another gun into the ceiling during the incident.

One victim told police that they were kept awake all night by Cancino, who made threats to kill or injure those present if the gun couldn't be found.

It was early Friday morning when one of the teenage victims managed to flee the residence. Cancino allegedly pursued in a vehicle, forcing the second juvenile to accompany him, but wrecked his vehicle into a car outside of a McDonald's on Northern Avenue.

Cancino then began to argue with members of McDonald's staff, allowing the other juvenile to escape and call for help. Cancino left in his vehicle and returned to the residence on Taylor. Some officers then arrived at the McDonald's to help the escaped teens, while others responded to the Taylor Road address, according to the affidavit.

Police arrive on scene, detain Cancino brothers

When police arrived, several people came out of the home, including Cancino, who was taken into custody without incident, police said in the news release.

However, Cancino-Vigil refused to come out of the house, as did others inside. Pueblo PD SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were activated and responded. Eventually, Cancino-Vigil exited the house and was taken into custody without incident, police said, along with the other adults.

In an interview with police, Cancino allegedly changed his story several times and originally denied holding anyone hostage, a detective wrote in the affidavit.

Cancino also originally denied owning any guns and said he "didn't need any trouble." However, later in the interview, the detective said Cancino admitted he did have two guns. When asked about holding people inside the house, he allegedly responded, "How am I supposed to stop that many people from leaving?"

The number of people in the residence at any given time and the names of those present were redacted throughout the affidavit.

Sexual assault reported by third victim

A third victim, whose name was also redacted, stated that after Cancino left to look for the first juvenile who'd escaped, they were left alone with Ernest Cancino-Vigil. The victim alleged Cancino-Vigil forced them to strip naked and then forced himself on them. The assault allegedly ended when Cancino returned to the house.

When the victim told Cancino "I was raped," Cancino-Vigil allegedly held a gun to their head and told them not to say that. The victim stated they left the residence just before police arrived.

A Springfield XD 9mm handgun with a laser sight and flashing light was recovered at the scene, along with evidence that a firearm was discharged in the kitchen, and "items (the victim) described during the sexual assault," according to the affidavit.

Cancino was charged by police with first-degree kidnapping, child abuse, illegal discharge of a firearm, third-degree assault, false imprisonment and menacing. Cancino-Vigil was charged with sexual assault, child abuse, possession of an illegal weapon, third-degree assault, and menacing.

Both men are being held at the Pueblo County jail: Cancino-Vigil is being held on a $55,000 cash or surety bond while Cancino is being held on a $35,000 cash or surety bond.

Both men are scheduled for an official first appearance Thursday afternoon in the court of Judge William Alexander.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

