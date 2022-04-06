Pueblo Bus station security guard charged with battery after allegedly slamming woman to ground

A private security employee formerly assigned to the Pueblo Transit Station has been charged with battery after police say he assaulted a woman at the bus station in March.

Kevin Baca, 53, an employee of TNT Security, allegedly harassed, threatened, pepper sprayed and slammed a woman to the ground at the bus station at 123 Court Street on March 9.

The victim, Tequia Kizzie, reported the incident to the police and later raised it at a City Council meeting.

Kizzie told the police she had dropped her face mask on the ground after entering the transit center on the day of the assault, and was asking for another when Baca began to "harass her."

The security guard followed her outside and told transit employees to not let the "little rude Black girl" get on a bus, Kizzie said.

Pueblo public safety: Pueblo judge decides man can be tried for May 2021 murder

Baca also threatened to pepper spray Kizzie, tried to stop her from reporting him to a supervisor, and tried to grab her when she went back inside, Kizzie said in a report filed with the police.

At one point, Baca grabbed Kizzie's purse and threw it outside, she said. When she warned Baca to not put his hands on her, he tried to pepper spray her, and then grabbed her and slammed her on the ground, she said.

Police were called and a report was filed, resulting in a misdemeanor battery charge against Baca.

More: After rejecting plea deal, Pueblo man will go to trial in rape, beating of mother and son

Cellphone video footage shot by a witness showed Kizzie walking with her back to Baca as he followed her around the transit center. When she turned around at one point, Baca tackled her, the report said, citing the video footage.

Baca told police he felt threatened by Kizzie. The officer who wrote the report asked why he continued to follow her if he felt she was a threat.

"With what I saw on video, I believed (Baca) didn't have the right to act the way he did," the officer wrote. "He escalated the situation and forced jeopardy, which was why I cited him for battery."

Story continues

Baca also acted aggressively toward the officer when he was questioned about the video, the report says. He allegedly continued to argue and "cause a disturbance" after the officer wrote him a ticket, it says.

The incident with Kizzie was not the first time that police had received calls where "it appears (Baca) escalated the situation," the officer wrote in the report..

More: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Pueblo house fire that killed three people

Kizzie was transported by police to her destination of Pueblo Community College and later taken to a hospital by ambulance after complaining of pain from the assault, according to the report.

The incident was not the first time she had had issues with Baca, she told Pueblo City councilors at their regular March 28 meeting. She had previously spoken with Baca’s supervisors and police about him and called for him to be removed from his job, she said.

"If he can't do his job properly without putting hands on people, maybe he shouldn't be in that position," Kizzie said at the City Council meeting. "I deserve to be able to catch the bus without being harassed, stereotyped ... in Pueblo."

City of Pueblo Transit Director Ben Valdez said Baca is no longer assigned to the transit station.

No concerns about Baca’s conduct had been brought to Valdez’s attention prior to the March 9 incident, he said.

"We've had no issues with TNT, they handle their stuff promptly when something happens. At this point, I'll go with whatever direction the city chooses (about retaining TNT for security)," he said.

TNT declined to comment on Baca's employment status or offer additional information but provided a brief statement on the incident, saying it was “in the process of reviewing the concerns raised in order to ensure that its principles of safety, security, and accountability are not compromised."

TNT subcontracts with the City of Pueblo to provide security services around the city.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

The Pueblo Transit Station, 123 Court St., is where an alleged assault took place by a private security guard against a civilian.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo bus station security guard charged with battery