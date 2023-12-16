Pueblo celebrates completion of Gateway to the Southwest art project

A monumental sculpture celebrating Pueblo's place as the "Gateway to the Southwest" has finally been completed.

The sculpture, located at the Interstate 25 and Dillon Drive overpass, is the second of its kind to be completed, with both located on roundabouts at either side of the overpass.

The first sculpture was completed in 2019 on the east roundabout.

The project celebrates Pueblo's place as the true gateway to the U.S. Southwest, former city councilor and project committee member Steve Nawrocki said during a ceremony held at the Pueblo Convention Center Friday.

A sculpture stands on the east end of the Interstate 25 Gateway Dillon Bridge as part of the Gateway to the Southwest at Interstate 25 art project in this photo from May 2020.

"Out of the end of the Mexican war in 1848 came the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo. Under the terms of the treaty, everything south of the Arkansas River, which was part of Mexico, became part of the United States," he said.

"We were once at the border of Mexico. And that's where the Southwest starts, right here in Pueblo, Colorado ... we're not Colorado Springs or Denver. We don't have the mountains, we have high desert, we have an incredible amount of water, and of course, we have the Arkansas River, a historically significant landmark. Pueblo truly is the gateway to the Southwest."

In a pre-taped video, Mayor Nick Gradisar praised the work that made the project happen. "The success of designing and building these two sculptures is proof of our persistence and ability to make things happen," Gradisar said. "This includes citizens, volunteers, professionals, elected officials and children."

Gradisar stated he participated in a field trip by students of Minnequa Elementary and Connect Charter School to Summit Brick, where the materials for the sculpture were made, and had the privilege of sculpting some of the clay that went into the project.

Students created images that artist Joe Caufield used to create a large painting of Pueblo with the two new sculptures welcoming people to Pueblo. A copy of the painting is hung at Minnequa Elementary.

"The sculptures on I-25 and the replicas on the riverwalk are monuments to the fact that our city, Pueblo, is the gateway to the Southwest," Gradisar said.

During the ceremony, city Councilman Vincente Martinez Ortega read a proclamation that originally was read during a city council meeting Monday, declaring Dec. 11 "Gateway to the Southwest Day" in Pueblo. The proclamation stated that the sculptures reinforce "Pueblo's identity as a place of commerce, art, culture, history, education, and economic development" and present a "significant welcoming statement and icon" to the nearly 20 million vehicles that will pass between the sculptures annually.

Artist Ken Williams speaks during the Gateway to the Southwest completion celebration ceremony on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The sculptures feature symbols of Pueblo's "blended identity," including Native American pottery, a wagon wheel, a steel mill, and wind energy to represent Pueblo's history of industry, as well as sunshine, barbed wire, water and landscapes to represent the environment, Martinez Ortega said.

The sculptures also feature Pueblo icons such as Pueblo chiles to represent the area's unique culture.

The two sculptures are brick sculptures, said artist Ken Williams of Williams Studio. However, they also have a steel frame to celebrate the city's "Steel City" heritage. Williams Studio, a Pueblo-based art studio, was selected from 28 different candidates.

Williams thanked those involved for the opportunity to work on the project, saying his whole family was involved. "First you see the shape, then the steel frame, then, as you get closer, the color and glaze, and then the individual images," he said.

Posterboards displayed progress of the Gateway to the Southwest project during a completion celebration ceremony on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The total cost of the project was $937,000. Project manager Bill Zwick thanked all who donated to the project, which included the pair of four-story sculptures that can be seen at the overpass, two replica sculptures on the riverwalk, and a hands-on learning component featuring contributions from local schools.

One of the largest contributions was a $300,000 donation from the Rawlings Foundation. Other large contributors included, among others, the city and county of Pueblo, the Pueblo Urban Renewal Foundation, Legacy Bank, and several individual family foundations.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Second Gateway to the Southwest sculpture completed north of Pueblo