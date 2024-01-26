How do Pueblo chile license plates compare to Colorado's most popular specialty plates?

There are more than 200 specialty license plates that Coloradans can choose from to add style to their rides, but there’s one that Puebloans likely favor: the Pueblo chile license plate.

The plate became available in 2018 following a months-long push from several Pueblo organizations. The idea came from former Pueblo County Commissioner Liane "Buffie" McFadyen and current commissioner Daneya Esgar, who was a member of the Colorado House of Representatives at the time. Both of them felt the plate could spark interest in the chile statewide and help recognize the region’s chile growers.

Esgar sponsored a bill that helped create the plates, which have a navy blue background and feature a range of mountains. The beloved mirasol chiles are in the middle and the words "Pueblo Chile” are near the bottom.

Here’s how the plate has fared more than five years after its introduction and how it compares to other specialty license plates throughout the state.

How many Pueblo chile license plates are out on the roads?

As of Jan. 22, there were 3,606 Pueblo chile license plates ordered and registered with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, according to a DMV spokesperson. That certainly isn’t enough to crack even last year’s specialty plate top 10, but there has been significant interest in the plates among the state’s drivers.

A stipulation in the 2017 bill permitted the DMV to stop providing the plates if fewer than 3,000 of them were issued by July 1, 2022. Within the first four years, there were nearly 3,400 of them registered with the DMV -- more than enough to eclipse that threshold.

At one point, there were 3,728 Pueblo chile license plates registered, but that number shrank over the past year. Since the start of 2024, however, there's been an increase once again in the number of chile plates attached to vehicles.

“It’s always kind of exciting to go, 'Oh, look, there’s one, there’s another,’” said Donielle Kitzman, executive president of the Pueblo Chile Grower’s Association. “It’s a neat experience to see so many out in the public now.”

Have the plates spurred the state’s interest in the Pueblo chile?

The Pueblo Chile Growers Association was one of many organizations behind the effort to get a specialty Pueblo chile plate. The consensus among the coalition was that the plate could serve as a marketing opportunity to increase awareness of the chile across the state.

In that respect, Kitzman believes the plate has been a success. A consumer awareness study from the Colorado Department of Agriculture showed that recognition of the Pueblo chile among respondents nearly doubled between 2016 and 2022. Additionally, there were fewer people who hadn’t heard of it when polled in 2022.

Kitzman is certain Pueblo's special plate, as well as marketing efforts from the association, played a part in those developments. In the study, the increased awareness of the Pueblo chile and its placement in more stores was cited as a “successful example of origin-based marketing.”

Kitzman, in an email, said the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has “always viewed the Pueblo chile as an important part of our culture and brand.”

Interest in the Pueblo chile was cited as one reason why more classrooms across the state signed up for a reading program this year that teaches students about Colorado agriculture.

Which specialty license plates were Colorado's most popular last year?

The Columbine 'Respect Life' license plate was the best-seller in the specialty plate category in Colorado in 2023.

The Columbine “Respect Life” plate was the state's most popular with 75,692 plates issued, while the Wildlife Sporting and Pioneer options were second and third, respectively. The Ski Country USA and Adopt a Shelter Pet choices rounded out the top five.

It’s possible Puebloans may have another hyperlocal choice to choose from in the coming years. An effort to create a “Steel City” license plate that celebrates Colorado Fuel and Iron, a former steel mill company that operated in Pueblo for more than a century, is underway.

