Pueblo City Councilman pleads guilty to removing bricks near Columbus statue

Newly sworn in Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 to misdemeanor criminal mischief for damaging bricks in the retaining wall surrounding the city's much-debated Christopher Columbus Statue last May.

Pueblo County judge Amiel Markenson sentenced Martinez Ortega to 18 months of supervised probation in addition to 100 hours of community service and full payment of the restitution for damages, totaling $3,926.66.

When asked by the judge to explain his crime in his own words, Martinez Ortega told a story about bricks falling off after a woman sat atop the structure and concluded, "I helped remove some bricks."

Markenson challenged this explanation, stating that he could not accept a guilty plea if Martinez Ortega did not admit to knowingly and willfully damaging the property.

"I damaged it," Martinez Ortega responded.

Regarding sentencing, both the prosecution and the defense argued that the payment of restitution is the priority in this case.

"It is more important to have the restitution be paid back to make the parties whole in this case," said an attorney from the 4th Judicial District, which represents El Paso and Teller counties but is prosecuting this case due to a conflict of interest.

Martinez Ortega's attorneys from the public defender's office also emphasized that the Columbus statue was not damaged in any way in this incident, which they argued does not match much of the public narrative about the case.

"What was damaged and what he's pleading guilty to is damaging brickwork, 50, 60, 70 feet away from where a monument stands," his attorney told the court.

Both sides also argued that unsupervised probation was appropriate in this case, with which Markenson ultimately disagreed citing previous sentences imposed for similar charges.

Martinez Ortega, a Pueblo native and community organizer, was elected to represent Pueblo City Council District 4 in November which includes Bessemer and parts of Pueblo's south side. He is one of four newly elected city council members that were worn in on Jan. 10.

Martinez Ortega and his family have long been active in protesting the Columbus monument in Pueblo's Mesa Junction. Prior to his sentencing, Martinez Ortega explained his upbringing to the judge, highlighting his late mother's 30-year campaign to educate people on the history of Columbus and fight for the statue's removal, which at all times remained peaceful, he said.

"My actions resulted from pure emotion and outrage and did my mother's memory no honor," he said. "Her work was peaceful and respectful and never done with the intent o discourage other people or cultures. My actions did not have the same purity."

