Will Pueblo, Colorado, see snow on Christmas? National Weather Service says it's possible

Christmas is just a few days away, but it’s unclear if Pueblo will have a “white Christmas” in 2023.

There is a storm system coming in from the Pacific that is expected to bring cooler weather and a chance of precipitation in southern Colorado this weekend, according to a post from the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service.

“It definitely will be cooler with chances of precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado through the Christmas holiday, however the exact track of this system and the timing and amounts of precipitation remain in question at this time,” the Dec. 20 post says.

Nationwide, most areas of the country are not expected to have snow on the ground on Christmas, according to the Washington Post. However, parts of the Rocky Mountains and the central plains have some of the highest odds.

What is the forecast for Christmas in Pueblo?

Forecasts can change. But as of Thursday morning, there is a chance there could be snow on the ground before Christmas.

The NWS is forecasting a 60% chance of precipitation in Pueblo on Christmas Eve. Snow is most likely earlier in the day and it's expected to be mostly cloudy.

While there is a 30% chance of snow expected earlier Sunday night, any accumulated snow could melt on Christmas Day, which is expected to be “mostly sunny, with a high near 42.”

How many previous white Christmases have been recorded in Pueblo?

Historically, the chances for white Christmases are slim in Pueblo.

The NWS defines a “white Christmas” as a day with more than 0.5 inches of snow falling on Dec. 25 and at least one inch of snow on the ground. Under that definition, the last time a white Christmas happened in Pueblo was in 2000.

Twenty-three years ago, snow started to fall “shortly before midnight Christmas Eve” but petered off in the morning. More snow started falling in the afternoon for a total of 1.8 inches of snow recorded.

In 2016, there was an “extremely rare event” early Christmas morning: heavy rain and small hail came through Pueblo.

“This is the only time such an event has been recorded since 1939, when thunderstorm and hail stats began,” according to the NWS.

There was 0.2 inches of snow on Christmas in 2012, which was the most recent measurable snowfall on Dec. 25. There was a record 8 inches of snow already on the ground in 2011, but neither of those years met the threshold for the official designation of a white Christmas.

After 2000, the next most recent official white Christmas was in 1987. There was already 1 inch of snow on the ground early on Christmas morning and a record 5.1 inches of snow fell during the day.

Since the earliest year of climate records available — 1888 — there have been two consecutive white Christmases recorded: 1911 and 1912, as well as 1941 and 1942, according to the NWS.

