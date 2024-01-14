Pueblo Community College recognizes its four top employees of 2023

Four outstanding employees have been recognized by Pueblo Community College as the school's 2023 employees of the year.

James Cordova, Lorna Jackson, Aaron Lucero and Maurie Lucero were recognized during the Spring Kickoff employee breakfast on Jan. 11. Each chosen employee represents one of four categories: administrative/professional/technical (APT), faculty, classified staff, and part-time instructor.

To be named an employee of the year, individuals were nominated by their colleagues and chosen by a selection committee. Cordova was selected from a pool of 18 nominated faculty members, according to PCC Public Relations Coordinator Amy Matthew.

Maurie Lucero was selected among 13 part-time instructors receiving employee of the year nominations. Aaron Lucero was one of seven classified staff members to receive a nomination for 2023. Four nominations were submitted for the APT category, from which Jackson was selected.

In addition to being recognized at the Spring Kickoff, the four PCC employees also will be recognized with other Colorado Community College System employees of the year at a statewide event in spring 2024, according to a PCC news release.

James Cordova

Cordova chairs the automotive technology department at PCC. Once a student in the department, Cordova has helped his alma mater's automotive program receive national and state recognition during his 10 years as chair. Established relationships with automobile manufacturers like Ford and Subaru have allowed students in Cordova's automotive technology department graduate with industry certifications.

"(Cordova) has the biggest heart," said Patricia Potter, an administrative assistant at PCC. "He gives more than 100% — he is here from morning until night, literally, even on times when he isn't teaching."

Lorna Jackson

Jackson is an administrative assistant with the dental hygiene program and a business student at PCC. Originally from Puerto Rico, she served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. She took a job with the PCC Foundation in 2016 and joined the dental hygiene program in 2020. She is known to often lend a friendly greeting and a helping hand, according to a PCC news release.

"Probably one of the things is best known for is her laugh and her smile," said Linda Blasi, director of the dental hygiene program. "Anyone that meets her or even talks to her over the phone can feel that laugh and her smiling all the time."

Aaron Lucero

Aaron Lucero works with first-generation students, low-income students and students with disabilities in his role as a TRiO Support Services engagement coach. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility committee, even serving as the committee's chair. He has worked at PCC for almost nine years.

"Aaron's nominators spoke about his willingness to help wherever he is needed," said Heather Speed, PCC Vice President for Student Success. "Whether it's finding ways to improve the TRiO program, creating a PCC Fitness Buddy program for colleagues or providing positive reinforcement for students."

Maurie Lucero

With almost 20 years of working in various health care professions, Maurie Lucero has shared her knowledge with students in PCC's health information technology program since 2017. She is known to be accommodating to students' schedules by hosting online and in-person office hour sessions multiple times per week.

"She always goes the extra mile," said Marianne Horvath, director of the health information technology program. "Whatever students need to learn, she will do. She will think out ways to make their learning easier and better."

