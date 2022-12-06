Pueblo coroner identifies recent homicide victims, pedestrian killed in fatal crash

Two recent homicide victims and a pedestrian killed in a fatal wreck were identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office in a series of tweets Monday afternoon.

Melissa Carbajal, 53, of Pueblo, was found dead from a single gunshot wound on Nov. 23 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, Coroner Brian Cotter announced on Twitter.

Police were dispatched to the area at approximately 1:15 p.m. that day on a report of a dead body, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release. No arrests have been made, but police say they have identified and contacted a person of interest in the case.

Cotter also released the identity of Alonzo Valdez, 32, who was found dead from a gunshot wound near a residence in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street on Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a man dead. They also transported a woman to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pueblo PD.

Both fatal shootings are being investigated as homicides, Cotter said. The two deaths marked the city's 25th and 26th homicides of 2022. There have now been 29 total homicides recorded in Pueblo County this year.

Cotter also released the identity of the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night on U.S. Highway 50 while attempting to cross the highway on foot. The man, 67-year-old Ernest Sanchez, was pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator with the coroner's office.

Anyone with information about either homicide is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130 and Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6038.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

