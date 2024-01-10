Pueblo coroner identifies victims in unrelated Sunday homicides

Two people killed in separate homicides on Sunday were identified Tuesday by the Pueblo County coroner.

AaLiyah Chacon, 26, was shot near U.S. Highway 50 and Interstate 25 shortly after midnight Sunday morning. She was transported to a local hospital but later died of her injuries.

Michael Edward Rivas, 31, was killed later on Sunday in an unrelated homicide.

Police have not publicly identified suspects in either case.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 at approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find evidence that gunshots had been fired. Police said in a news release that officers were told a vehicle had driven away from the scene.

A short time later, the police department’s communications center received a phone call from someone saying they'd been in a car in that area when “someone began shooting at them,” according to the release.

Two people, Chacon and an unidentified man, had been shot, the caller told police. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Chacon later died.

Later that day, at approximately 3:12 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Catalpa Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man who appeared to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a Sunday evening news release.

During the investigation, officers were told a second victim, later identified as Rivas, had been given a ride to a local hospital. Communications personnel advised officers that a hospital had just called and reported that a male of unknown age with apparent gunshot wounds had been dropped off.

Medical personnel attempted to treat Rivas at the hospital, but he died of his injuries. An autopsy has been completed on Rivas, the coroner said. In both cases, the victims' next of kin have been notified.

If anyone has information about Rivas's murder, they are encouraged to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Detective Phil Vigil at 719-553-3354.

Anyone with information on Chacon's murder is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-553-3335.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

The city of Pueblo saw three homicides in the first week of 2024. Last year, the city saw 26 total homicides in the city and 28 county-wide.

