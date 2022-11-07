Pueblo coroner identifies victims in weekend homicides

Two people killed in shootings over the weekend were identified Monday by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. The Pueblo Police Department is investigating both shootings as homicides.

Leo Julien Leonardo, 22, of Pueblo, was found dead by Pueblo police shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, according to Cotter. Police were called to the 1700 block of Constitution Road on a report of a shooting Friday night and found Leonardo dead at the scene.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Shannon Moreno, 51, also was killed by an apparent gunshot wound, Cotter said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue at approximately 1:10 a.m. on a report of a drive-by shooting and arrived to find a white sedan that had crashed into a tree on the west end of the block, according to a news release. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Moreno, the driver of the vehicle, was determined dead at the scene.

More:Pueblo police investigating Friday night homicide

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been announced in either case.

Police say they believe both incidents are isolated events with “no further threat to the community," Pueblo PD Public Information Officer Meagan Chapman said.

Moreno's death marked the 24th homicide in the city of Pueblo in 2022 and the 27th countywide.

Anyone with additional information on Leonardo's shooting is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022. Anyone with information on Moreno's shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

More:Pueblo police investigating second homicide in less than three days

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo coroner identifies victims in weekend homicides