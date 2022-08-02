Pueblo coroner says 13-year-old homicide victim suffered gunshot wound to the head

A Pueblo County Sheriff's Office vehicle sits in front of a Pueblo West home where 13-year-old Hailey Perkins was found dead on June 27.

The death of a 13-year-old killed in a Pueblo West residence was caused by a gunshot wound to the head, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Hailey Perkins was found dead in her Clarion Drive home on the morning of June 27 after deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive female.

The death was initially classified by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office as "suspicious." After an autopsy, the coroner’s office determined her death was a homicide.

The manner of death in the case of Hailey Perkins, 13, found in her Pueblo West home on 6/27/22 has been ruled a homicide. In cooperation with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Dept. investigation, we are now able to release that her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/kt2MUcpUlK — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) August 2, 2022

The sheriff's office has not commented on why Perkins' death was originally considered just "suspicious" and declined to comment Tuesday afternoon, citing a "very active and ongoing investigation."

