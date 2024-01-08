Pueblo County among most dangerous Colorado counties for speeding

Speed-related crashes on Pueblo County roadways under the jurisdiction of the Colorado State Patrol increased 79% from 2022 to 2023.

State troopers responded to 77 speed-related crashes in Pueblo County last year, according to Maj. Brian Lyons, District 2 Commander of CSP. Of those crashes, one resulted in a fatality, four resulted in life-threatening injuries, nine resulted in other injuries and 53 resulted in property damage.

State patrol injury and fatality statistics place Pueblo County within the top five most dangerous Colorado counties when it comes to speeding. Pueblo County trails behind only Adams, El Paso, and Mesa counties, according to a recent news release.

“Speeding is likely the most disobeyed law in our nation because too many drivers want to ignore the relationship between driving the speed limit and road safety,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in the release.

CSP issued 1,439 citations to speeding Pueblo County motorists in 2023 — that's about a 10% increase from 2022.

The Pueblo Police Department issued 1,436 speeding tickets in 2023. Speed was a reported factor in seven of the 23 fatal crashes reported by police that year, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was unable to provide a number for how many speeding tickets its deputies issued in 2023 prior to the Chieftain's deadline.

Which Pueblo County roadways see the most speeding violations?

Lyons told the Chieftain that Pueblo County motorists often speed along U.S. Highway 50 West between northwest Pueblo city limits and the eastern Fremont County line. Speeding violations also are common along Interstate 25 toward Colorado Springs.

Other Pueblo County roadways where motorists often speed include Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Eaton Way, McCulloch Boulevard, Pueblo Boulevard, Purcell Boulevard, Santa Fe Avenue, Spaulding Avenue and William White Boulevard, according to Ortega and PCSO spokesperson Gayle Perez.

Campaign launched to curb speeding

On Jan. 3, 2024, the state patrol announced the launch of "Keep Your Cool, Colorado" — a three-month campaign encouraging motorists to stay "cool" and refrain from aggressive driving behavior. It will be carried out through various media including digital advertising, radio spots and social media.

"The traffic laws are just that — they are traffic laws," Lyons said. "They're not suggestions, they are there for the safety of everybody involved and we just ask that people obey those traffic laws, not be in a hurry to get somewhere fast."

CSP, the local sheriff's office and Pueblo PD also have partnered to carry out the Countywide Traffic Mission — a collaborative effort to keep local roadways safe, Perez said.

"As part of this effort, Sheriff David J. Lucero deputized several Pueblo Police Officers which allowed them to enforce traffic laws throughout Pueblo County," Perez said in an email. "This collaboration proved to be successful in bringing more awareness of traffic laws and promoting voluntary compliance by motorists."

