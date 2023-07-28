Pueblo County coroner identifies homicide victim

A man who was shot and killed Monday has been identified by the county coroner.

Vincent Smith, 56, of Pueblo, was killed by a gunshot wound Monday evening in the 2000 block of East Evans Avenue.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 6:05 p.m. and found a man, later identified as Smith, dead outside of a residence, according to Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega.

Smith was pronounced dead on scene by a coroner investigator.

Ortega told the Chieftain on Tuesday that officers were interviewing people on scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Ortega confirmed that police believe the victim and shooter knew each other, but would not comment on the exact nature of their relationship.

The county coroner's office has not publicly identified the teenage victim of a Tuesday morning homicide, who was shot and killed at the skate park in City Park, due to the victim being a juvenile.

Just after 1:45 a.m., less than eight hours after Smith's murder, Pueblo police were called to the skate park on another report of shots fired and found the teenager. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced in either case.

The two homicides marked the 15th and 16th reported in the city of Pueblo in 2023, with 17 total reported in Pueblo County. Last year, the city recorded 28 homicides, with 31 total countywide.

Anyone with knowledge of either incident is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department communications center at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.

