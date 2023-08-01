Pueblo County coroner identifies man shot, killed; it's the 17th homicide in city

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim of a homicide reported over the weekend in Pueblo.

Franklin Bruner, 46, of Pueblo, died as a result of several gunshot wounds outside his home on the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, the coroner said on Monday afternoon.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to the area at 9:55 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a person and a dog had been shot. At the scene, police found Bruner had been killed and the dog wounded, according to a post on social media.

The dog's injuries were too extensive to recover from, and the animal was later humanely euthanized, according to Pueblo police spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega.

Police said Monday a suspect in the homicide was arrested Sunday morning in Las Vegas, New Mexico, for an unrelated crime. Police did not identify the person and no charges related to the Pueblo homicide had been filed as noon on Monday.

Pueblo police's crimes against persons and crime scene investigations units are investigating the death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

The homicide is the 17th in the city of Pueblo in 2023 and the 18th in Pueblo County.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo County coroner identifies homicide victim