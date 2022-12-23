A Pueblo County detention deputy has been booked into his own jail.

Donald Teschner, a detention deputy for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Tuesday by Pueblo police and booked into the Pueblo County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor harassment for allegedly striking, shoving, kicking or otherwise subjecting a person to physical contact with the intent to harass, annoy or alarm them.

Teschner was released later that day on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. The details surrounding his arrest were not immediately available Friday.

Teschner is the son of the late PCSO Detention Division Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner, who died in late 2021, PCSCO Public Information Officer Gayle Perez confirmed to the Chieftain.

He has been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.

Teschner has been arrested before while employed as a law enforcement officer, according to Colorado court records, including an incident in April 2019 in which he was later convicted of being drunk with a firearm and sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Perez declined to comment on any aspect of Teschner's previous service record with the department.

Teschner will appear in court for an advisement hearing Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo County detention deputy arrested on suspicion of harassment