Pueblo County opens first drive-through DMV in Colorado

A one-of-a-kind drive-through DMV facility opened at 1228 Routt Ave. on Monday.

The new DMV, located at the site of the former Vectra Bank, is the first drive-through DMV in Colorado, according to Pueblo County spokesperson Adam Uhernik.

The site offers a variety of services, including license plate renewals, tab replacements, temporary permits, and new handicap placard applications and renewals, Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera stated in a video posted to Facebook.

Rivera noted that the Routt Avenue location will not offer new license plates. For that service, Puebloans will have to visit the main office located at 827 W. Fourth St.

A new drive-through Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles office has opened at 1228 Route Ave. in Pueblo.

A 24-hour ballot drop box will also be available at the site during election season.

People can enter the drive-through on West Mesa Avenue, choose one of three motor vehicle lanes for service and exit onto East Evans Avenue after completing their transaction, Uhernik said.

"All services at this location are on a first-come, first-serve basis," Uhernik told the Chieftain in an email. "Appointments are not necessary. To receive the most efficient service, it is recommended that citizens bring their renewal notice, driver’s license, and proof of insurance."

Devin Berumen, the motor vehicle lead at the new location, said opening the new drive-through location will "help alleviate some of the wait times in the office and make it more expedient" so people can get their "renewals done faster and have them the same day."

The motor vehicle office services approximately 70,000 walk-in customers at the historic Pueblo County Courthouse annually, according to Uhernik.

"We have no official estimate for how many customers will utilize the new Drive-Thru because it is unique in the state of Colorado, however; we are adequately staffed and eager to service the public," he said.

The existing motor vehicle office in the historic Pueblo County Courthouse "does not experience any significant strains" due to the implementation of a queue management software and appointment scheduling system called QLess, Uhernik said. However, the new location gives citizens an "additional convenient option to obtain services."

The process of converting the old Vectra bank into a DMV has taken about two years, according to Uhernik. The building was purchased by Pueblo County for $179,000 on Feb. 25, 2021.

The Routt Avenue location is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: New Pueblo County drive-through DMV is first of its kind in Colorado