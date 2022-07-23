Pueblo County Sheriff's Office appoints new undersheriff, law enforcement bureau chief

A new man is filling the No. 2 spot at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office after the appointment of David Lucero on Thursday.

Lucero, the former law enforcement bureau chief, was promoted to the position of undersheriff after the departure of J.R. Hall, who retired from the sheriff's office in June. Steve Bryant, a 36-year law enforcement veteran who most recently served as a captain in emergency services, replaced Lucero at the law enforcement bureau.

Here's more about their backgrounds in law enforcement as well as their plans for their new roles.

David Lucero

The undersheriff serves an important function for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, serving as acting sheriff when the sheriff is unavailable and as the chief deputy in oversight of the law enforcement bureau, detention bureau and emergency services.

"(A day in the life) is briefings by the three chiefs daily, understanding what's going on in all three bureaus, prioritizing issues that need to be addressed in the community, and applying resources that need to be applied to those areas," Lucero said.

Lucero, a 22-year law enforcement veteran with 18 years at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, began his career at the sheriff's office as a patrol deputy. Throughout his career, he has served as a patrol captain, detention operations captain, internal affairs inspector and sergeant. He also served as a detective working in major crimes and child crimes before becoming chief of the detention bureau and then chief of the law enforcement bureau.

During his career, he has received many honors for himself and for the sheriff's office at large.

"When I was transferred to the detention bureau, I was on the ground level of getting ACA accreditation for the jail when we first achieved that," Lucero said. "I also got to attend and serve as president and vice president of the Colorado Jail Association. Through that connection, I was able to serve as a technical resource provider, training to inmate behavior management through the Department of Justice."

His biggest accomplishments, Lucero said, were his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, which only 1% of law enforcement officers nationwide are invited to attend, and recently receiving his master's degree in public safety from the University of Virginia.

He said he was exceptionally proud of his family, which has supported him through long hours and a lot of time not at home.

Lucero said that as a child, he had aspirations of being sheriff. "My most enjoyable time I had was as a major crimes detective," he said. "That's when individually I made the most impact, but then I saw the opportunity as 'you promote, you can mentor people and grow and guide to take your place.'"

Looking forward, Lucero hopes to hire more deputies and enhance best practices for recruitment and retention as law enforcement nationwide experiences hiring shortages.

Lucero will also continue to plan for the new jail, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024. "We're looking at blueprints right now, designing those, making sure we have a new facility that will serve this community for many years."

Lucero noted there will be challenges, with a young work force coming in and plenty of moments for growth, but he welcomes those challenges.

Lucero is running for Pueblo County sheriff in November but said he's confident that if he gets it, the sheriff's office won't miss a beat in the continued shuffle. "We have an extremely professional staff here," he said. "... We're ready to go forward, get to work, and serve this community as we've been doing. We're one of 71 sheriff's offices across the country that have the title of triple crown accreditation."

Lucero, a Democrat, will be running against Republican Joey Musso in the election.

Kirk Taylor, who has served as the sheriff since 2007, was nominated for U.S. Marshal for the district of Colorado. While his appointment is still pending, he backed Lucero to be the interim chief until the November election.

Steve Bryant

Bryant will serve as law enforcement bureau chief, a role that supervises the command-level sergeants, lieutenants and captains in the patrol division. "We get together and make sure we give our line-level deputies the best tools to do their job," said Bryant. "I'll look over what we're doing well and where we can improve and focus on those areas of improvement and talk about, moving forward in the next five, 10 years, what do we want to do to make the sheriff's office public safety that much better?"

Day to day, the law enforcement bureau chief attends strategy meetings, looks over cases from the last 24 hours and analyzes where to move forward with some cases, generally making sure that the sheriff's office stays on top of those investigations, "which we usually are," he said.

Bryant began his career as a detention deputy in 1986 and was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and lieutenant in 2017 before being elevated to captain in 2019. Throughout his career, he has supervised the DARE/SRO deputies, workedin transportation, recreation and medical. He also has worked in investigations, including the Hi-Tech Crimes Unit, and oversaw the SWAT team and operations at Colorado State University-Pueblo. Most recently, he spearheaded the Sheriff’s Office Drone Program.

Bryant said he was very proud of his 14-plus years in SWAT.

During his time as a detective, he was part of somewhere around 50 to 60 homicide investigations and essentially built the drone program from the ground up. In 2013, he said, he went to the undersheriff and sheriff. At the time, he was exploring with drones and saw a potential use for the technology in the future. In 2016, the program was given a green light as the industry expanded.

"We started getting individuals on board who were inside the sheriff's office through detention, patrol and emergency services bureaus." The program now has nine certified pilots and runs over 30 missions a year. These missions are mostly evidence and crime scene documentation, but include traffic citations, search and rescue, and more.

Moving forward, he said he wants to build strong partnerships with the community through neighborhood watch, improve social media, increase response times, focus on some directed patrols, improve crime mapping/crime analysis and focus on improving responses to mental health issues in the community while also providing better public safety in the community.

One of his biggest challenges and priorities is staffing issues, he said.

Bryant said he was thankful that Taylor and Lucero had the confidence in him to give him the position, and he's proud to be a part of the sheriff's office.

